 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why Foreign Workers Will Help Your Business Thrive

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kelly Barcelos is a progressive digital marketing manager specializing in HR

Singapore remains open to the world as a financial hub as it tightens the restrictions imposed on the foreign workers for protecting the local jobs amid the recovery process from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the new rules enforced for limiting the foreign worker visas will not affect the status of Singapore as a business hub according to the Trade & Industry Minister of the country. The city-state is still trying to get skilled workers and remains open to foreign talent. 

Reasons behind the need for foreign employees

Most businesses operating in Singapore hire foreign talent for supplementing the local workforce. Reasons behind this are many such as declining birth rate, aging population, unprecedented economic growth, and non-availability of required local talent for the employers in certain sectors such as business, finance, IT, and Research and Development. There is a shortage of skilled local talent and so the businesses have to resort to hiring foreign manpower.

Certain job profiles such as domestic help and construction work help are not envisaged by the Singapore locals. This leaves no other alternative than getting foreign workers for many companies. The local government has liberalized its foreign policy for companies in Singapore. Considering the country's history of hiring professionals they have put into place sufficient provisions for hiring foreign help.

Employment Act and foreign employees

According to the employment act, foreigners are required to have a valid work visa to be eligible for work in Singapore. If you are looking to hire a foreign national you need to apply for a valid work permit or a work pass on the person's behalf before this person can begin employment for you. Keep in mind that some work passes a ceiling or a restriction on the number of foreign nationals you can hire as a business. Three main groups categorize the foreign workforce.

  • Skilled professionals including doctors, software engineers, R&D experts, etc. who are provided an employment pass.
  • Semi-skilled professionals such as chefs, technicians, and administrative professionals get issued an S pass.
  • Unskilled professionals such as domestic help and construction workers are issued with a work permit that is called an R pass.

Compliance requirements by the employer with the Employment Act and Foreign Manpower Act 

The employment act of the state of Singapore sets minimum standards for various issues such as working hours, salaries, and retrenchment benefits. The foreign employees who are under a service contract with their employer are covered under the employment act except for:

  • Domestic workers.
  • Persons hired by the government statutory board.

For the employees working under these conditions, their employment issues are governed by the employment contract terms. The employers looking to hire foreign nationals and are governed by the employer act need to note that part 4 of the employment act applies to people working to earn a monthly salary less than $4500 and to the workmen making less than $2600 a month. This portion of the act provides for hours of work, rest days, annual leave, and other conditions of service. The EFMA or Employment of Foreign Manpower Act makes provisions for all foreign employees that are holding the work pass including the holders of employment pass and S pass. This act outlines the required obligations for hiring foreign employees.

Using PEO for foreign employee recruitment

For hiring foreign employees most medium and large-sized businesses prefer to combine with headhunters such as PEO to get the right candidate. This is a convenient approach as it requires less effort and time. Significantly, you check out the charges offered by various agencies for their services. Normally this is equivalent to the salary of the candidate. Something else that PEO companies offer is employee relocation services. You also need to check out the policies of the PEO (Professional Employer Organization) before you can finalize an agency.

Personalized employment pass

You can also hold a personalized employment pass as a candidate in Singapore. For continuing to hold this pass the foreign national should not have remained unemployed for more than 6 months at any particular time. They should be earning a fixed salary of more than $144,000 annually. During the period of employment, they should have notified the MOM if there are any changes in their situation, contact details, and salary. There is no quota or foreign worker levy on this kind of employment pass. These workers should also obtain other necessary documents for their stay in a new country, such as personal ones or even an international driving permit.

Kelly Barcelos is a progressive digital marketing manager specializing in HR and is responsible for leading Jobsoid’s content and social media team. When Kelly is not building campaigns, she is busy creating content and preparing PR topics. She started with Jobsoid as a social media strategist and eventually took over the entire digital marketing team with her innovative approach and technical expertise.

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 3 minutes ago

How to deliver an inspiring virtual training session

Overview This highly interactive virtual workshop will have you engaging right from the start and is packed with key takeaways to liven up your...

  • Wednesday, 04 August 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Raising awareness and understanding of research within FE practitioners - Practitioner Research Programme applications now open 17 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Science Changed the Course of My Career 33 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5854)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page