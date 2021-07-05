 
Gower College Swansea Virtual Annual Student Awards 2021

For the second consecutive year, the Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards moved online and proved, once again, to be a fantastic virtual celebration of learner achievement.

The event comprised of 23 separate award categories from across the College’s wide range of provision including full time, part time, apprenticeships, employability programmes and Higher Education courses.

For the first time ever, the judging panel could not choose just one overall winner and so there were two Inspirational Students of the Year 2021 – Caitlin Smith and Annabel Khastgir.

Both students have overcome many barriers to achieve success, respectively a Degree Apprenticeship with Ernst & Young and an unconditional offer to study Conservation Biology and Ecology at a top UK university.

The evening was also notable for its contributions from students past and present, with a special appearance by double Olympic Silver medallist and Commonwealth and European champion swimmer Jazz Carlin and a finale performance from current and former members of the College’s jazz band, ending the evening with a rendition of The Locked Down Chicken.

