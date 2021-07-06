 
GCSE Support Pod Launches in September

@NPTCGroup of Colleges is extremely excited to announce that it has invested in @GCSEPod, the award-winning digital content and revision provider.

Students studying on any of the GCSE English and Maths and Skills Forward programmes will have access to GCSEPod’s library of ‘Pods’, 3-5 minute videos to deliver knowledge in short bursts.

This new engaging and fun resource will help all students build confidence, with features such as ‘Check and Challenge’ which allows them to independently answer questions and provides support through hints, second attempts and feedback statements. GCSEPod can also identify knowledge gaps and automatically send resources to each student to help strengthen their knowledge.

Naomi Davies, Core Skills Manager of NPTC Group of Colleges says:

“This is a really fantastic new resource for our students. The pandemic has brought lots of challenges to the development of literacy and numeracy and our partnership with GCSEPod will help students bridge the gap in any learning they may have missed or been unable to develop in the last academic year and to also stretch and challenge those students who were able to adapt.”

As a taste of things to come, GCSEPod is offering an exciting and inspiring new FREE student programme designed to support students/parents with learning this summer.

This will give a glimpse into the resource that all NPTC students will have access to in September.

