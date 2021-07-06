 
Apogee Corporation Announced as an Accredited Supplier for Crescent Purchasing Consortium

Industry-leading Managed Workplace Services experts at Apogee (@ApogeeCorp) have announced their successful bid to become an accredited supplier of the new Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC) framework agreement. 

After successfully completing a full tender and framework process, Apogee Corporation (trading as HP Public Sector) will deliver valued and innovative solutions to the Education sector as well as the wider Public Sector. 

Apogee has been awarded a place on the framework to provide Multi-Functional Devices (Lot 1) and Digital Transformation Solution (Lot 2). 

The CPC provides all framework members with specialist advice for further education institutions on best spending practices and how to obtain the best value for money on goods and services, as well as the wider Public Sector.  

As an accredited supplier for the CPC, Apogee will be able to provide both Managed Print Services and Digital Transformation, delivering industry-leading solutions drawn from an extensive portfolio of products, applications and services. 

Apogee will utilise its in-house expertise within the Public Sector to transform the way both students and staff operate and use the technology in their workplace, supported by service excellence.  

Paul Rylands, Director of Public Sector said: “The digital transformation journey is only just beginning for many organisations and we are looking forward to helping them discover a world of positive change.  

“We are excited to share our experience and expertise with HP as together, we can help universities, colleges, schools and other areas of the public sector to optimise the technology in their workplace and enhance the way they work with documents, processes and applications.”  

