 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Huge green jobs windfall for the North-East and Yorkshire with over £180 million of private sector investment

Details
Hits: 167
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cash boost for British offshore wind manufacturing will unleash more than 1,000 new jobs across the Humber and North-East, with over £180 million of private sector investment.

  • Cash boost for British offshore wind manufacturing will unleash more than 1,000 new jobs across the Humber and North-East, revitalising industrial heartlands as the country builds back greener
  • over £180 million of private sector investment will propel offshore wind manufacturers building the next generation of wind turbines
  • reform to government’s flagship renewable energy auction scheme to further encourage manufacturing, expand industrial capacity and improve competitiveness

More than 1,000 jobs will be created and safeguarded across the North-East of England and the Humber in a UK offshore wind production boom thanks to more than £180 million of private investment, Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced today (Wednesday, 7 July).

On top of their own private investment, offshore wind manufacturers SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK will each receive grant funding out of the £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme, announced by the Prime Minister last year as part of his Ten Point Plan to build factories that will develop components for next generation wind turbines.

Located on the Humber and at Wallsend in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the 2 manufacturers will substantially boost the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base in our industrial heartlands, supplying essential components to offshore wind farms across the UK - as well as for export around the world.

The Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme is designed to support the delivery of manufacturing investment in the offshore wind supply chain. It provides grant funding for major investments in the manufacture of strategically important offshore wind components, from turbine blades to sea cables.

SeAH Wind Ltd will receive funding towards a new £117 million monopile foundation factory at the Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber, creating up to 750 direct jobs by 2030.

Smulders Projects UK will receive funding towards a £70 million investment in new equipment and infrastructure to enable the manufacture of offshore wind turbine transition pieces at their existing site in Wallsend, Newcastle, creating and safeguarding up to 325 direct jobs.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Wind is one of the UK’s greatest natural assets and we’re a world-leader in offshore wind energy. With the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the world, we are determined to grow and nurture a strong, world-class manufacturing base so British businesses and our workforce can fully seize the economic benefits being a windy island nation brings.

Today’s investments will not only put the wind in the sails of the UK’s industrial heartlands, creating and supporting thousands of good quality jobs, they will also benefit the whole of Britain as we work to onshore more manufacturers, attract inward investment and ramp up export opportunities.

HKF celebrating success with alumni winning national awards
Sector News
The Helena Kennedy Foundation (@theHKF) celebrated the success of two
Seven quick and small office updates to ensure staff are happy, healthy and productive
Sector News
As we prepare for things to start resembling normality from the 19th J
University of Exeter apprentices shortlisted for national BAME Apprenticeship award
Sector News
#BAMEAppAwards - @UniofExeterâ€™s â€˜brave, charismatic and passionate

The investment announced today will be a huge boost to local economies in the North-East and Humber, with more than 1,000 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs being created and safeguarded, helping to revitalise UK industrial heartlands and bring in vital investment opportunities.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said:

The UK is well-established as having the largest offshore wind capacity of any country on the planet. These investments highlight how we are building a manufacturing base that reflects our position as a world leader in this key technology and the attractiveness of the UK’s clean energy sector to international investors.

UK workers will be building the next generation of wind turbines that will not only help us meet our own climate change commitments but will be exported and can power countries all over the globe in a cleaner greener future.

Today’s announcement is a big leap forward in delivering the Prime Minister’s 10 Point Plan for a green industrial revolution and meeting his target of quadrupling the UK’s offshore wind capacity to produce 40GW of energy from offshore wind by 2030 – enough to power every home in the country.

This continues to lay the groundwork for British businesses and workers to take full advantage of the booming offshore market in the UK and internationally, support up to 60,000 jobs in the industry, and help eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions by 2050.

Joosung Lee, COO of SeAH Steel Holdings Corporation, said:

Based on the active support and trust from the UK government, it is meaningful for SeAH that investment toward the monopile factory is in full swing.

Today’s funding swiftly follows another announcement made in March this year when the government announced up to £95 million investment to establish 2 new ports on the Humber and on Teesside to enable manufacturers to build the next generation of offshore wind projects.

Together these new ports will have the capacity to house up to 7 manufacturers to support the development of the next-generation offshore wind projects, substantially boosting the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base while directly creating around 3,000 new jobs each.

In addition, US energy giant GE Renewable Energy have announced an investment in a major new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant, the first investment on Teesside. This brand new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will directly create around 750 jobs in the area to supply the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Norma Redfearn CBE said:

I am delighted to hear about this significant investment in the borough, which will create and protect jobs and have benefits for the wider region.

Wallsend and the River Tyne have a rich industrial heritage and this latest investment will complement the Council’s own plans, through our Ambition for North Tyneside vision, to continue to breathe new life into the river by working to create more and better jobs for our residents while helping businesses grow.

We have worked closely with Smulders Projects to support their presence in the borough and help them establish themselves on the Tyne.

Cllr Rob Waltham MBE, leader, North Lincolnshire Council and chair of the Humber Leaders’ Board, said:

This is a globally-significant investment which will be instrumental in creating well-paid, highly-skilled, sustainable jobs. It is a huge opportunity and I welcome the clear commitment from government to levelling-up.

This latest cash is additional evidence of government confidence in our plans which we have designed to create jobs and increase prosperity across the area.

Changes to the UK’s flagship renewable energy support scheme, Contracts for Difference (CfD), are also being announced today, building on government ambitions to onshore manufacturing in renewable energy projects, expand industrial capacity and improve competitiveness.

The government’s main tool to ensure CfDs grow the low-carbon economy, harness innovation and drive regional growth are Supply Chain Plans, which are assessed in a questionnaire before a project can compete in a CfD auction.

Upgrades to the CfD scheme announced today will help the offshore wind industry deliver on its Sector Deal commitment to ensure that 60% of the manufacturing for wind farm projects should be based in the UK and completed by UK workers by 2030.

Under the reforms announced today, the Secretary of State for Business and Energy, Kwasi Kwarteng, has the ability to terminate a contract as a last resort if generators do not fulfil the Supply Chain Plan commitments they have made.

See the government response to the consultation on the Contracts for Difference Supply Chain Plan Questionnaire.

The funding is part of the £160 million announced by the Prime Minister last year to further develop the UK’s offshore wind capabilities

the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme is the government’s primary method of supporting low carbon electricity. It encourages investment in renewable energy by providing projects with a stable income, while protecting consumers from paying increased costs when electricity prices are high

within the CfD questionnaire filled out by applicants to the scheme, applicants choose the Supply Chain Plan commitments they wish to make, and these are reviewed to test them for their quality and ambition ahead of an application being passed, while ensuring the UK fully abides by its international obligations set out by the World Trade Organisation and in the EU-UK trade agreement

the Secretary of State for Business and Energy has the ability to terminate a contract as a last resort if generators do not fulfil the Supply Chain Plan commitments they have made

You may also be interested in these articles:

HKF celebrating success with alumni winning national awards
Sector News
The Helena Kennedy Foundation (@theHKF) celebrated the success of two
Seven quick and small office updates to ensure staff are happy, healthy and productive
Sector News
As we prepare for things to start resembling normality from the 19th J
University of Exeter apprentices shortlisted for national BAME Apprenticeship award
Sector News
#BAMEAppAwards - @UniofExeter’s ‘brave, charismatic and passionate
Apogee Corporation Announced as an Accredited Supplier for Crescent Purchasing Consortium
Sector News
Industry-leading Managed Workplace Services experts at Apogee (@Apogee
Redcar and Cleveland College’s new 3G pitch launches in Redcar
Sector News
It is kick-off time at Redcar and Cleveland College (@RedcarCollege),
New training scheme to meet dry lining workforce demand
Sector News
A new training scheme is set to fill a skills shortage in dry lining w
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama success for Byddia and Jae
Sector News
Two talented Gower College Swansea students have been accepted to stud
GCSE Support Pod Launches in September
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges is extremely excited to announce that it has in
Three in five young people from lower income households think their life goals are unachievable
Sector News
@Tesco, in partnership with The @PrincesTrust, commits to help over 45
Our Future Derby careers initiative - RAF aircraft engineer and industry experts help pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge
Sector News
Primary school pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge as part of Ou
Digital Transformation Futureproofs Science Museum Group Operations
Sector News
Leading learning institution the @ScienceMuseum Group (SMG) has cut hu
Belsay School Engages, Enriches & Inspires Learning During Lockdown with Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning
Sector News
Sean Harvey, Year 5 & 6 Teacher at Belsay School in Newcastle upon

Preventing Apprentice Dropout: Let’s Take Action!

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5857)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page