Seven quick and small office updates to ensure staff are happy, healthy and productive

Details
As we prepare for things to start resembling normality from the 19th July, many staff will be returning to their office space, some for the first time in over 18 months.

However, many staff are still feeling uncomfortable about this return, with 60% of office workers claiming that they are worried about going back to the office before everyone is vaccinated.

If you want your staff to come back to the office, the next month is the perfect opportunity for you to update your space. Making your office as safe and as welcoming as possible, so staff have even more of an incentive to stop working from home, is of paramount importance. But, you don’t have to have a huge, sprawling space to create an amazing office for your staff.      

Office Furniture Online has revealed its top tips on how to reinvent your small working space, so your staff will feel relaxed, happy, and productive when they return to the office.

Create a Covid Save Space

As people come back to the office, they are going to have one thing at the forefront of their minds – safety. Make sure your staff can see that you’re taking every precaution to keep them safe. Investing in some screens, hand sanitizing stations, stickers and posters will guarantee your staff that you’re taking their health and safety seriously.

Update your ergonomics

Updating your office is a fantastic opportunity to introduce ergonomics. Ergonomic furniture is designed to keep you and your employees comfortable throughout the working day, by using adjustable furniture and equipment that can be tailored to everyone. 

The use of ergonomic furniture is proven to boost overall productivity, resulting in a higher quality of work and level of output.

Clever storage solutions

A small space may come with certain limitations, but the sky’s the limit when it comes to clever storage ideas. Make use of alcoves, create extra shelving, or invest in bespoke furniture that will utilise every inch of space you have.

Colour choices

If you are guilty of steering away from colour in the office, now is the time to ditch the magnolia and embrace a different hue. Certain colours awaken the senses, triggering productivity, creating a happier place to work in. Here are some options:

Blues for the mind – blue is great for helping you focus.

Yellows for emotion – yellow can trigger happiness and creativity.

Greens for balance – green is the perfect colour to create a calming environment.

However, colours to stay away from include:

Red – this indicates a sense of urgency which can invoke a feeling of stress in the wrong environment.  Red is best suited to more physical and demanding surroundings.

White – While the thought of a crisp white office sounds lovely and fresh, in reality, it can feel too clinical and unwelcoming.

If you don’t know where to start, you could consider using company colours for consistency – a simple nod to the company in the form of coloured chairs or filing cabinets and accessories would do the trick.

Another popular idea is to hang some artwork, whether it be industry-related prints, quotes, pictures or just something you and your staff would enjoy.

Innovative organisation

Organisation is so important in small offices - each item, be it equipment or paperwork, needs to have its own space. It is also essential that employees are made aware of any processes and procedures that are in place when it comes to storing and retrieving items. 

This could mean filing paper documents in a clearly labelled filing cabinet, storing stationery neatly away in baskets within a display unit and generally keeping clutter to a minimum. Not only does this provide a calming environment to work in, but it ensures that everyone knows where things are kept should they need to use them.

Increase Ventilation 

A small office can soon become stuffy, so the right level of ventilation key to avoiding the afternoon slump. 

Regular bursts of fresh air from an open window is the ideal solution to this, but if this isn’t always possible, then why not add some greenery to your office with some plants?  Not only are they beautiful to look at but they rid the air of toxins, resulting in fresher air for the office.

The mirror image

Not just a trick for the home, mirrors are a fantastic way of creating the illusion of space. They reflect the light giving your office a much brighter feel.

