Bright Horizons announces virtual careers week

#IamBrightHorizons - Leading childcare provider Bright Horizons announced it is hosting a virtual recruitment drive in England from Monday, July 12th to Friday, July 16th. The event is designed to shine a spotlight on its current available range of inspiring job opportunities and showcase the exciting potential of a career in childcare. Bright Horizons has a wide range of full-time and part-time positions available across its portfolio of nurseries, and offers employees extensive benefits alongside the opportunity to play a leading role in establishing young children’s lifelong love of learning.
Janine Leightley, Director of Human Resources at Bright Horizons, said:
“We’re excited to host our virtual recruitment event that will give job seekers a chance to discover more about the stable and rewarding career opportunities that exist here. A career at Bright Horizons is more than just a job. It’s a rewarding experience that helps to shape the hearts and minds of our youngest learners surrounded by a community of supportive colleagues who help grow one another’s careers along the way.”
Bright Horizons Career Week
Bright Horizons will showcase some of its key roles – ranging from Nursery Managers to Apprentices and Chefs. During the live event on Wednesday, July 14th jobseekers will have an opportunity to learn more about the flexible working options that exist at Bright Horizons. In addition, throughout the week there will be unique top tips shared by its great recruitment and personal development teams – including content on how to create a great CV, how to come across well in interview and much more.
Janine explained: “Our online recruitment week will be a wonderful way to discover if a career in childcare could be for you. We care about work-life balance, so you can be assured that flexible working is something that is available at Bright Horizons. Previous work experience in this sector isn’t required to attend our live event on July 14th. The event is open to all - school leavers, graduates, those on a career break, or even those who are considering switching careers. Come and join us for a great overview about what we can offer.”
Why Bright Horizons is a Great Place to Work
Bright Horizons is among the 183 UK-based organisations on the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list (Super Large category) published by Great Place to Work® list recognised by its employees as an organisation that promotes a healthy workplace culture through trust, pride and camaraderie during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s the 16th year in a row that Bright Horizons has now featured on this list. Bright Horizons is an organisation founded on a desire to care for others and its unique community includes colleagues at nurseries, in the field and in support offices, nursery children and families, and business to business clients and their employees.
In addition, Bright Horizons has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women since this list first started in 2018. What this recognition confirms about Bright Horizons:
- Bright Horizons is a great workplace FOR ALL, including women.
- Employees at Bright Horizons feel a strong sense of Trust, Fairness and Wellbeing in their workplace.
- Bright Horizons recognises that women represent a valuable talent pool in an increasingly talent–constrained environment.
- Bright Horizons lives up to its company values with leaders making meaningful changes to improve their ability to recruit, retain and nurture top female employees.
Bright Horizons also recently joined The 5% Club, an industry led initiative focused on accelerating the recruitment of apprentices, graduates, and sponsored students. The 5% Club is a movement of more than 500 employers providing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities to develop the skills and talents people need to become more employable and create meaningful careers. Companies joining The 5% Club commit to raising the number of apprentices, sponsored students, and graduates on formal programmes to 5% of their total workforce within five years.
Janine continued: “There are many different routes into attaining your dream role. Bright Horizons continually invests in professional development and all our employees are supported professionally and personally, with ongoing training and plenty of opportunities for career progression in an award-winning company where our team spirit and our HEART (Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Respect, and Teamwork) principles rule.”
How to join
The virtual careers week will start on the social channels of Bright Horizons on July 12th and will run until July 16th. The hashtag #IamBrightHorizons will support all the various sessions that will cover a variety of topics from Flexible Working & Professional Development to A Day in the Life of a Nursery Nurse.
Please join on Wednesday, July 14th at 6pm for the virtual job fair.