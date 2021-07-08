 
Kidderminster College prepares to take over the mantle at the Centre of Sporting Excellence

Sporting centre to be kept in Kidderminster 

Home grown talent will stay in the borough as local college prepares to take over the mantle at the Centre of Sporting Excellence (CoSE).   

A transfer is a common move in the football world and the same is set to happen this summer with the transfer of teaching provision at CoSE from BMet to Kidderminster College, part of NCG. 

From September, Kidderminster College will lead on the delivery of all courses run at CoSE.   Arrangements for the delivery of the University of Worcester’s Foundation Degree in Football Business Management and Coaching is subject to ongoing discussion.

In addition, BMet has sold the land and building that CoSE sits on to Kidderminster Harriers – the football club that sponsors the centre of sporting excellence.

The move to KHFC owning the land and buildings protects the future of CoSE as it signals the club’s commitment to the college and its students. 

Under the proposed transfer Kidderminster College have committed to no loss of entitlement for any learner or member of staff at CoSE.   

Two years ago, in 2019, following a review commissioned by the FE commissioner, BMet transferred its FE provision at Stourbridge College to Dudley College of Technology and Halesowen College.

The latest transfer of provision will mean that BMet no longer operates within the Black Country and concentrates purely on its provision in Birmingham. 

Both colleges will now enter into detailed discussions on the practicalities of these arrangements with staff and students at CoSE.

Commenting on the decision, BMet Principal, Pat Carvalho, said: “While we are saddened that this means we no longer have a presence in the Black Country or Wyre Forest, we feel that this is the right decision for our students.

“CoSE is performing really well and offers fantastic post 16 vocational sporting options for students. I am confident it will go from strength to strength with the support of KHFC and Kidderminster College.

 “The decision has been made with the full support of the FE Commissioner and the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

“We will now enter into detailed discussions with Kidderminster College on the practicalities of these arrangements.  We will also consult with our own staff.

“Our priorities will be to work in the best interests of learners, to protect provision and to ensure we provide them with clear pathways for the future. Alongside this we will be working to minimise any impact on our staff.”

Welcoming the announcement, Kidderminster College Principal, Cat Lewis, said: “I am delighted that we have been given this opportunity to take over the delivery of provision at CoSE.

“We are very well placed to ensure there is continuation of learning for students at the Centre of Sporting Excellence and I think this also represents a fantastic opportunity to bring a local centre back firmly within its own community.  

“We can absolutely guarantee a place for every current learner and every new applicant at CoSE and we look forward to working closely together with BMet.”

Further public announcements, student and parent information events and consultation activities are planned.

