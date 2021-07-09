 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

London Marathon Event Director inspires staff and students to make it past the finish line

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Hugh Brasher

Staff, students and stakeholders from across London & South East Education Group (@LSEColleges) listened to an inspiring talk from the Event Director of London Marathon Events (@LondonMarathon), Hugh Brasher.

As part of our Landmark Lecture’ series, this one being the very last of this academic year, Hugh provided some incredibly interesting insight into organising the world’s largest annual one day fundraising event - the London Marathon - as well as many other high profile sporting activities. 

Having been in his post for 12 years, and with his father Chris being a co-founder of the high profile event, Hugh has worked at every London Marathon, apart from just one in 2005 when he was riding his motorbike from London to Cape Town. The event has enabled charities to raise over £1bn since it began 40 years ago.

Addressing students and staff, Hugh spoke about the challenges he and his team have faced over the past year as a result of the pandemic and the importance of being bold, resilient and flexible in the face of adversity.  

The lecture also focused on the benefit of community impact, linking to the College’s recently launched #GoodForMeGoodForFE campaign. Hugh explained how helping others can be of huge value to our mental health and wellbeing and the amazing contribution of volunteers make during each London Marathon event. 

Hugh said: “In the 40 years of its existence, the London Marathon has gone from merely a discussion in a pub to the biggest and best marathon in the world. I’m very proud of what I and the many great people I work alongside have achieved in that time - and particularly in just the past year when we had to plan meticulously and listen to ideas of how we could still stage the event. We didn’t panic, we listened, we engaged and we were determined to carry on with the show - and we did. Last year, 37,966 people ran the marathon from their homes using an app that connected them to a network of other runners. The BBC staged the biggest live tv programme in the event’s history and the coverage was even shortlisted for a Bafta.

“My top tips to anybody starting out on a career is to work hard, believe in yourself and your abilities, strive for excellence - you will only ever get out what you put in. Search for and discover what your own personal values are and then look for and surround yourself with others who share those values. Go out and get as much experience as you can - experience beats qualifications any day of the week.

School funding: What you need to know about how weâ€™re making it fairer for all
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/school-funding-what-you-ne
A letter from the Education Secretary to education leaders
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/a-letter-from-the-educatio
What are Institutes of Technology?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/what-are-institutes-of-tec

“Most of all, find a job and a career doing something you love. You will spend half of your waking life at work - enjoy it and love what you do. Don’t worry about anything you have no control over, only the things you do.”

The talk was followed by a Q&A session with our virtual audience. Students were particularly keen to hear about how he inspires others to produce the best, how to deal with stress and anxiety, what he is influenced by and what was the best piece of advice anybody gave you. He answered all of the questions and when asked “what is the best thing about your job?”, he answered, “That it isn’t a job - it’s a passion and a pleasure.”

 You can view Hugh's lecture below:

This was the latest in a series of landmark lectures given to London South East Colleges’ students and staff by some of the most senior figures from the public services, business and charity sectors. Previous speakers have included former CEO of Lloyds of London, Dame Inga Beale, Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton, Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Police Commander Dr David Musker, FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins, Stuart Lawrence, Ofsted Chair Professor Julius Weinberg, Business Entrepreneur David Gold and many more. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

School funding: What you need to know about how we’re making it fairer for all
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/school-funding-what-you-ne
A letter from the Education Secretary to education leaders
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/a-letter-from-the-educatio
What are Institutes of Technology?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/08/what-are-institutes-of-tec
Texthelp Ltd acquires EdTech company Wizkids
Sector News
@Texthelp Ltd, the global leader in literacy and accessibility technol
Former army dog handler, and air hostess join hundreds changing their careers to become a dog groomer
Sector News
A former army dog handler has joined the hundreds of people changing t
Sandwell College lecturer wins Bronze award at the 2021 BTEC Awards
Sector News
@sandwellcollege ART & DESIGN LECTURER WINS BRONZE AWARD AT THE #B
A Refreshing Day Out at Rhossili Bay
Sector News
Rhossili Bay’s gorgeous views and expansive sands made quite an impr
2021 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Announced!
Sector News
Each year, GSV honors leading global contributors who have made a true
Mercuri strengthen apprenticeship team
Sector News
Mercuri (@MercuriInt_UK) is delighted to welcome three new Learning an
Activate Learning teams up with Fuller’s to deliver apprenticeships
Sector News
Activate Learning (@Activate_Learn) is pleased to announce that it has
NEU comment on Rise in Coronavirus Clusters in Schools
Sector News
Rise in Coronavirus Clusters in Schools @NEUnion CommentCommenting on
Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education: annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021
Sector News
Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education: annual report a

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Is the Baker Clause on careers advice fit for purpose?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 8 minutes ago

Edufuturists #143 - The Future of NFTs with Lykke #NFTArt #EnterArt

Edufuturists #143 - The Future of NFTs with...

Edufuturists are joined by Sebastian the CEO of Enter. Enter is a decentralised NFT marketplace connecting content creators, musicians, artists and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Solar powers a new generation of learning for pupils across county in renewable energy scheme: Solarwatt Glass-Glass panels pow…
View Original Tweet

London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: London Marathon Event Director inspires staff and students to make it past the finish line 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5869)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page