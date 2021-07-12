 
The University of Law appointed exclusive SQE provider for Clifford Chance

Professor Peter Crisp, Pro Vice Chancellor External at The University of Law

The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) has secured an exclusive partnership to deliver its Solicitor’s Qualifying Examination (SQE) courses with leading international law firm, Clifford Chance. 

The partnership will also see ULaw become the exclusive training provider of the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDip) for Clifford Chance.

Following a competitive tender, ULaw was awarded the contract for its proven expertise and commitment to providing first-class legal education through innovative PGDip and LPC programmes, which combine the practical skills and academic knowledge needed to succeed in today’s dynamic and global legal landscape.

Our exciting and unique SQE programme designed for Clifford Chance embeds diversity and inclusion at its heart and uses innovative learning technology and predictive analytics to set students up for success. 

Professor Peter Crisp, Pro Vice Chancellor External at The University of Law, said:

“The legal industry and the role of lawyers is changing rapidly. To stay in the vanguard of the profession as it evolves to meet the demands of a more complex, faster changing, more connected world, the training of future lawyers needs to reflect this change, not least as we prepare for the introduction of the SQE. 

“O shaped lawyer skills, behaviours and attitudes are embedded in our ethos as well as the ability to replicate life as a trainee in a simulated law firm with real world tasks and deep insight into clients’ decision-making and the lifecycle of a business. 

“Our partnership with Clifford Chance, one of the world’s pre-eminent law firms, will see us providing market-leading legal education for the firm’s future legal talent and supporting them as they take the next steps in their legal careers. We look forward to working with Clifford Chance and welcoming the firm’s talented future trainees to ULaw." 

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Bates UK Managing Partner at Clifford Chance, said:

"In order to provide the best service to our clients of today and tomorrow, we must continue to invest in development opportunities to ensure our lawyers of the future have the skills, confidence and resilience required to succeed in the rapidly evolving environment we now operate in. We have seen the value that looking beyond traditional in-house legal training can bring to our teams, with the introduction of our Learning Internships for Future Trainees (LIFT) programme, which gives our future trainees first-hand commercial experience and the opportunity to develop applicable non-legal skills. 

"Our partnership with The University of Law builds on this ethos and longer-term investment in innovative and multi-dimensional training which allows our lawyers to have a more holistic understanding of our clients' needs - giving both their careers and the firm a distinct advantage." 

The first Clifford Chance LPC intake will begin in July 2022 while the SQE students will commence studies in 2023. 

