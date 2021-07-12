 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Key to Developing Your Team in Innovative Companies

Details
Hits: 28
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
All hands in the middle together

When employers are looking to build up a team for an innovative project, they can often fall into the trap of looking for someone new rather than realising the potential of their current workforce. It is often the case that the person who shouts the loudest is assumed to have the most creative ideas. But what if you've got some hidden gems amongst your workforce that are going unnoticed? According to Greg Satell, and international keynote speaker and author of Mapping Innovation, to build a successful, innovative team, "you need to start by empowering the people already in your organisation. But to do that, you need to take responsibility for creating an environment in which your people can thrive."

Empowerment and engagement are the fundamentals of successful team development. So, let's find out how you can help your team to feel inspired and get creative.

Communication is key

In order to come up with some exciting ideas, your employees need to feel confident and comfortable in expressing their thoughts. Regular communication will keep employees in the loop and encourage them to speak up, knowing that their voices will be heard. Who knows, you might already have dozens of creative and innovative ideas bubbling in the minds of your employees. Without establishing clear and regular communication, however, these ideas could be lost.

Value individual skill sets

Any well-oiled creative team will be made up of people with a variety of skillsets. How will your team grow if everyone thinks in the same way, after all? In successful innovative companies, differences make a team stronger. What's more, people are normally far more creative and engaged when they're working on something that they're interested in. As a leader, it's important to listen to your employees, find out more about their skillsets, hobbies, and passions. This way, you'll be able to match your employees to the projects that they're most interested in, and their performance is sure to impress you!

Establish a creative environment

While some people may seem creative at face-value, others might need a little encouragement. Often, how creative and innovative you feel can come down to your environment. Of course, if your company is currently operating remotely, this is easier said than done!

Send around some pointers to your team to help them keep creative in their own home. One idea is allowing some flexibility in your work schedule. This way, your team members can get out on walks or take breaks if they're feeling particularly stagnant. Taking a step away from the laptop and enjoying a breath of fresh air is a great way to help you feel more creative.

Pupils get a glimpse of life behind the West End curtain
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool got an insight into life as a West End perf
University Holds Solo Graduation Ceremony for Just One Special PhD Student
Sector News
@LiverpoolHopeUK university has held a solo graduation ceremony for ju
Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic
Sector News
World Youth Skills Day 2021 will again take place in a challenging con

If you're working from the office, there are plenty of ways in which you can construct a more creative atmosphere. Simple things like decorating your office with creative colours, having some uplifting music on in the background, and getting the lighting just right can all contribute to creating a comfortable work environment. This is essential for successful innovative projects.

Try some team-building

There's nothing like a spot of team-building to bring your workforce closer together and help empower them. Often, the office can become uninspiring, no matter how much of a creative space it is. Employees can feel stuck in a rut of nine-to-five days and need something fun to break up the monotony and hit the refresh button. Off-site meetings and activities are a great solution for this. They will help your team to see things in a different light and perhaps look at a project from a new perspective.

If your workforce is currently remote, this may seem more difficult. However, online team-building activities such as quizzes or a games night are still great for lightening the mood and reducing stress amongst your workforce.

Set goals and show appreciation

To establish an innovative team, it is essential that your workforce feels motivated and appreciated. Setting goals and holding regular reviews and meetings are both key parts in this. Through goal-setting, your employees will feel appreciated on an individual level. They will also always have something inspiring to work towards. What's more, members of your team may have some great ideas about how to improve the business, but they might not think to voice them unless you go to them. A regular catch-up with your team members allows for productive one-to-one discussions. For some people, this might spark creativity more effectively than a group meeting.

Innovation can come from the most unexpected places – it just sometimes needs a bit of friendly encouragement! Try out some of these tips and watch the creativity in your team flourish.

Sources

https://www.impactinternational.com/service/team-development

https://www.ideastogo.com/articles-on-innovation/creative-environments

https://nuvro.com/successful-innovation-teams

https://hbr.org/2018/02/4-ways-to-build-an-innovative-team

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/31581854-mapping-innovation

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pupils get a glimpse of life behind the West End curtain
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool got an insight into life as a West End perf
University Holds Solo Graduation Ceremony for Just One Special PhD Student
Sector News
@LiverpoolHopeUK university has held a solo graduation ceremony for ju
UK's girls education programme receives $15m new funding in Somalia
Sector News
USAID recently (July 8) announced a new $15 million contribution to th
Leeds City Region partners join forces to prioritise adult learning
Sector News
#FoLpartners - Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup) has teamed
Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic
Sector News
World Youth Skills Day 2021 will again take place in a challenging con
Students recognised for outstanding achievement in building careers
Sector News
@BradfordCollege: “They should all be very proud of their achievemen
St Mary’s shortlisted in Independent Schools of the Year awards
Sector News
St Mary’s School, Cambridge, is celebrating further national award r
The Hands-on Park Life of Students from Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
Students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) are pu
Vulnerable children: Sir Kevan Collins, ex-education recovery tsar, speaks to Lords committee
Sector News
Sir Kevan Collins, former Education Recovery Commissioner who resigned
Outstanding young engineers of the year recognised by Royal Academy
Sector News
@RAEngNews - Five young engineers who have been outstandingly successf
Music is part of the curriculum but simply ‘doing’ music is not enough
Sector News
@Ofstednews has published its latest music research review looking at
The University of Law appointed exclusive SQE provider for Clifford Chance
Sector News
The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) has secured an exclusive part

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 3 minutes ago

- Online Event, UK

JTL apprenticeships – The Gateway to a Rewarding Lifelong Career

JTL apprenticeships – The Gateway to a Rewarding...

​​​​​​​Learn how starting a JTL apprenticeship can help you build a rewarding lifelong career as an electrician or a plumbing & heating engineer....

Alicia
Alicia has published a new article: The Key to Developing Your Team in Innovative Companies 5 minutes ago
The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Pupils get a glimpse of life behind the West End curtain 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5871)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page