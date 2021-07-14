Top recruitment and training solutions provider joins leading youth employment expert to connect with 16–24-year-olds

#WSYD21 World Youth Skills Day 2021 - @QubeLearning and Youth Employment UK (@YEUK2012) are working together to generate awareness of hundreds of job opportunities across the nation for those finishing school, out of work or looking for a different direction.

Recent statistics show that in February - April 2021, unemployment for 16-24-year-olds was 13.2%, higher than it was back at the peak of the pandemic in March when it stood at 12.5%, and they want to combat this growing issue by reaching out to those in the 16–24-year-old age bracket imminently.

With many years of experience between them, the affiliation is well placed to help encourage employment rates among younger audiences in England, particularly those in harder to reach areas. Believing that regardless of where you are from or who you know, everyone deserves a chance to access good quality education, employment or training opportunities, Qube Learning and Youth Employment UK could see that their ethics perfectly aligned.

Qube Learning’s CEO, Joe Crossley, says:

‘This partnership allows us to work closely with people who wholeheartedly understand our objectives, and appreciate why skills development and opportunities for young people are so important. With an abundance of job opportunities in companies such as JD Sports, Matalan, Specsavers and more, across retail, logistics, business management and more, we are working together to support young people into work and see employment rates positively change. At Qube Learning, we pride ourselves on looking at raw talent and how we can inspire success; we look to see ability, not just CV merits. This can lead to masses of talented people going unmissed. We want those without the ‘right’ grades to know they stand a chance; we see them and want them to thrive in an industry that suits them’.

Qube Learning are always looking for ways to increase student, employer and employees’ experiences with their in-situ Apprenticeship and Traineeship learning programmes, and more recently with Qube Vision, an eLearning platform that allows people to learn on the go, created to adapt to the global climate and ensure learning is not stalled. Recognised as the Educate North Social Mobility Provider of the Year for their work in helping disengaged young people into work, it highlights the business’s drive to increase employability within that demographic. They are now also recognised under The Good Youth Employment Charter, an agreement that ensures any business associated with Youth Employment UK follow principles on equality and fairness within employment. Qube Learning are excited to take their work with youth to the next level with Youth Employment UK.

Youth Employment’s CEO, Laura-Jane Rawlings, says:

‘We are delighted that Qube Learning have joined our growing list of Youth Friendly Employers. Apprenticeships and Traineeships are an important route for young people and having employers sign up to the principles of best practice covered in our Good Youth Employment Charter is how we ensure quality opportunities for young people. Young people still too often tell us that they are unsure of the options available to them, how to access them and often find themselves locked out of recruitment opportunities because skills and experience requirements are set unrealistically high. Growing our network with good employers, like Qube Learning, who are committed to breaking down the barriers to entering work young people are facing means we can showcase more opportunities for the nation’s youth’

Youth Employment UK is an independent, not-for-profit social enterprise founded in 2012 to tackle youth unemployment. Their work has seen them give young people a voice on the youth employment issues that affect them, support young people with the skills and careers support they need to progress, and support Employers to develop and be recognised for their youth-friendly employment practice. They do all of this while providing expert insight across all youth employment policy areas.

Their key driver is to give young people skills, careers support and tools to fulfil their potential, with the aim to see them succeed, and with Qube Learning on board, the future for young people looks bright.