 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Can Romantic Relationships in College Lessen Trauma-Related Alcohol Abuse?

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Heavy drinking by students at universities is considered a problem in many countries across the globe, with a survey of undergraduates in seven universities in the UK showing that they have a very high rate of dangerous drinking (some 41% are considered ‘hazardous drinkers’).

Heavy alcohol use can be worsened by interpersonal trauma occurring before a student commences college. A recent (April, 2021) study, published in the journal Addiction, has found that involvement in a committed relationship can buffer the effects that trauma can have on alcohol misuse or abuse. However, if one’s partner is a heavy drinker, this fact tends to worsen the link between trauma and alcohol consumption.

Relationships Protect College Students against Stress

In the Addiction study, researcher J. Salvatore stated that one of the reasons why relationships can help reduce the heavy drinking problem in college, is because it can protect a partner from stress. The study involved almost 9,000 students, who answered questions about relationships, stress, and drinking, over a three-year period.

The findings lead research to suggest that in the future, romantic partners can be included in treatment planning and aftercare to help loved ones who have been subjected to trauma in their past. Partners can additionally help reduce their loved one’s engagement in risky drinking behaviors.

Tackling Stress Proactively

Greater awareness of relationship dynamics and conflict resolution is necessary among university students, since unhealthy relationships can increase the risk of taking part in risky behaviours.

Students who are feeling lonely because of a recent breakup, for instance, should be encouraged to engage in healthy behaviours (including group exercise, daytime social interaction, and holistic activities such as yoga).

Otherwise, they could indulge in potentially harmful behaviours such as jumping into another relationship too soon, in search of the ‘rush’ that the honeymoon or ‘velcro’ stage of a new relationship can bring. When one has not property grieved the demise of an old relationship, conflicts and insecurities can surface.

On the other hand, filling one’s daily life with healthy activities and taking time to fall in love again can help students find someone with whom to enjoy a healthy, unconditional relationship. 

Focusing on the Future

University students who are in supportive relationships can take care to reduce conflicts over finances, jealousy, and other interpersonal issues by focusing on the future - as found in a study by researchers from the University of Waterloo. Lead researcher, Alex Huynh stated that when people argue, they tend to focus on their current feelings - which only fuels tension. Instead, he argues, they should focus on the future, so as to shift the focus away from the present and mitigate conflict. “Adopting a future-oriented perspective in the context of a relationship conflict reflecting on how one might feel a year from now may be a valuable coping tool for one's psychological happiness and relationship well-being,” stated Huynh.

International Awarding Organisation Offering UK Qualifications Overseas
Sector News
@LRNglobal Welcomes 2021 Cohort for International GCSE and AS and A Le
Government strengthens commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Career Guidance
Sector News
Today's (15 July 2021) release of updated statutory guidance for schoo
New facility at Cranfield University to make UK a global leader in sustainable digital aviation
Sector News
A new facility at Cranfield University (@CranfieldUni) is set to make

Heavy drinking can be considered a health concern in countries like the U.S. and England, where a large percentage of students are considered ‘heavy drinkers’. Trauma can worsen alcohol abuse, while healthy relationships can help buffer the effects of trauma.

Colleges should work to raise awareness of heavy conflict resolution skills (including looking to the future instead of focusing on current tension) so that relationships remain healthy and continue to be a source of long-term support.

You may also be interested in these articles:

International Awarding Organisation Offering UK Qualifications Overseas
Sector News
@LRNglobal Welcomes 2021 Cohort for International GCSE and AS and A Le
Government strengthens commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Career Guidance
Sector News
Today's (15 July 2021) release of updated statutory guidance for schoo
New facility at Cranfield University to make UK a global leader in sustainable digital aviation
Sector News
A new facility at Cranfield University (@CranfieldUni) is set to make
The Sheffield College wins a national Edufuturists Award
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@SheffCol) has won a national education award f
Minister launches new strategy to fight online disinformation
Sector News
Teachers, carers, librarians and youth workers to be trained to help y
What are the top tech skills students and graduates should prioritise in order to secure a job?
Sector News
According to new research from Prospects on graduating into a pandemic
What you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
Helping students catch up is one of @EducationGovUK's priorities. Tha
Imperial delivers high student satisfaction, as NSS results are revealed
Sector News
Student satisfaction at Imperial is now at 84%, according to the most
Mitre Proud to Launch Marketing Assistant Apprenticeship
Sector News
Mitre Training are delighted to announce the addition of a new apprent
Barton Peveril's Dance Show Returns
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College welcomed audiences from across the c
Apprenticeship Ambassador chooses dream career working with animals
Sector News
Teenager Celyn Jones has completed her dream foundation apprenticeship
How is the UK government delivering the Sustainable Development Goals?
Sector News
The UK is committed to the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 26 minutes ago

RT @balcazarf: Why is a modern network key to creating a resilient and safe campus for years to come? Featured in @FENews, Jamie Pitchfort…
View Original Tweet

Learning Resource Network (LRN)
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has published a new article: International Awarding Organisation Offering UK Qualifications Overseas 1 hour 4 minutes ago
The Gatsby Charitable Foundation
The Gatsby Charitable Foundation has published a new article: Government strengthens commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Career Guidance 14 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5885)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page