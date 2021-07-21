 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Arson warning as schools break for summer

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
rubble left from building fire

Schools #AndColleges are being urged to take precautions over the summer break to lower the risk of fire and arson, as data reveals more school fires occur in August than at any other time of year.

Leading school insurer, Zurich Municipal (@ZurichMunicipal) has released claims data that shows between 2015 and 2020, the number of school fires in August was 44% higher compared to the average across this period. (1)

With many school buildings empty over August, fires can potentially take longer to discover, resulting in more extensive damage.  Over the same period (Jan 2015-Dec 2020), the average cost of a fire in August was £8.1m, five times higher than the average of £1.5m. (2)

Arson is a key risk in the lead up to the autumn term. Analysis of Home Office data from all 44 fire authorities in England (3) shows around one in five school blazes are started deliberately, with one in six being large fires resulting in significant damage. (4)

Tilden Watson, Zurich Municipal’s Head of Education, said: 

“Burnt out classrooms can cause major disruption to children’s education, with repairs often leading to months or even years of upheaval. As we head towards the summer break, it’s essential schools take adequate measures to combat potential losses as a result of fire and arson. This will minimise the risk of disruption to the start of the new term.”

  • Between April 2015 and April 2020, firefighters were called to blazes at 1,467 primary schools and 834 secondary schools
  • This destroyed the equivalent of 1,100 classrooms (5). 47 primary and secondary school buildings were completely gutted, and 230 others seriously damaged.
  • Zurich estimates the average repair bill for large fires alone is £2.9m, with some fires costing up to £20m. 

Zurich Municipal is also renewing its call for sprinklers to be made mandatory in all new or majorly refurbished schools. This follows recent government proposals to only make sprinklers mandatory in Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, and all schools over 11m in height. Proposals the insurer believes don’t go far enough

Tilden Watson continues: 

“Sprinklers are proven to contain the spread of blazes and limit the damage they inflict. However, we believe the government’s latest proposals still leave the vast majority of pupils and schools exposed to blazes. We need to bring England in line with Wales and Scotland, where sprinklers are already compulsory in all new and majorly refurbished schools.”

From academic research to user research â€“ 6 months in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
The last 18 months of my life have been dominated by several key event
KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

To help schools manage risk associated with fire and arson, Zurich Municipal has collated the following advice from its experts.

1.     Ask teachers and site staff to be extra vigilant whilst on the schools' grounds during the break. Remind them to switch off any electrical appliances and lock-up the building securely, including checks that windows have not been left open or internal doors left wedged open.

2.     Monitor for signs of malicious damage or signs of trespass. Actively take steps to address any areas where damage and access may have occurred. Consider the need for security patrol visits and discuss any concerns with your local Police liaison officer.

3.     Check that boundary/security fencing is intact. Ensure gates are fitted with suitable locks and bolts, and that hinges and handles do not act as easy footholds or scaling points to aid access to the site or buildings.

4.     Make sure any intruder alarms and other security measures are activated and operating correctly. and the responsibility for doing so is actively agreed and maintained. Any staff on the premises should be reminded to keep all external doors and windows to unattended areas secured whilst inside to avoid intruders getting in.

5.     Ensure that movable external play equipment is not left adjacent to the building, and is either relocated to secure non-combustible stores, or secured by other means away from the building. 

6.     If you’re expecting deliveries for computers or other valuable equipment, be careful how you dispose of the packing; not only can this provide a means for starting a fire but can also be an obvious advertisement of new, valuable and desirable contents.

7.     Combustible waste, including recycling material must not be left near the buildings but disposed of via secure waste bins and compounds sited at least eight metres from the buildings.

8.     If you've got a CCTV system in place, ensure it is functioning correctly and see if you can arrange for remote monitoring that will summon an immediate response should an incident occur.

9.     Regularly monitor contractors on site to ensure they are following arrangements in respect of security. Ensure that skips, waste bins and building materials are not located in close proximity to the building.

10.  Check fire extinguishers, fire alarms, sprinkler systems are in working order, and ensure safe storage of flammable liquids and waste control. Fire alarms and sprinklers can often get disabled by contractors or visitors during the break – so it’s worth checking these are fully functioning.

You may also be interested in these articles:

From academic research to user research – 6 months in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
The last 18 months of my life have been dominated by several key event
KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its
College group's green efforts get the silver stamp of approval
Sector News
From cutting down on waste to monitoring their energy use, when it com
Experts reveal five digital skills business owners need to succeed in 2021
Sector News
@UniversityofLaw - The five digital skills business owners need to suc
Digital innovation award for College staff
Sector News
Rob Lea, eSystems Technologist at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege),
Are law degrees the saviour of UK Universities?
Sector News
Law: Saving universities from the brink? A new report by LexisNexis (@
A Guide To Overcoming And Controlling Teacher Guilt From Leadership Expert
Sector News
MORE teachers and senior leaders in education could be suffering from
Office for Students confirms how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges
Sector News
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has today (20 Jul) confirmed
Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge
Sector News
Social media has become an irreplaceable part of our lives for more th

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Liam Reeves
Liam Reeves has published a new article: Arson warning as schools break for summer 7 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 12 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Engaging Learners: So how do YOU do it?: BEAR with me….      I bet you continue reading this….      I’m right, aren’t I?...   …
View Original Tweet

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 18 hours 16 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5900)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page