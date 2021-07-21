 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

From academic research to user research – 6 months in the Apprenticeship Service

Details
Hits: 31
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Word cloud representing terms used in research. Literature, usability, methods, functionality, recruitment, quantitative, team, users, needs, output, pace, rigour, testing, research, iteration, analysis, qualitative, timeframe, collaboration, participants and ethics.

The last 18 months of my life have been dominated by several key events: the formal completion of my doctoral studies, the country being placed into lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and finally, joining the Department for Education as a user researcher. It goes without saying that how I have experienced my time in government has been greatly influenced by the first two events. I’ve often heard the argument made that research is research regardless of context, sector or industry. Drawing on my own experiences I would stand in opposition to such claims. My entry into digital research involved something of a culture shock that required substantial adjustment, but it also enabled a deeper learning as a researcher that had been absent during my academic journey.

Making the leap

When your PhD thesis is accepted you are bestowed with the highest possible academic degree and earn the title of "Doctor". It is the culmination of 4 years of solid research and the synergising of this work into an 80,000 word document. Essentially, the equivalent of a book. Looking back, I’m still not sure how I did it. But beyond the academic title and feeling of pride, the ultimate result was the learning of how to do research. I had become a professional researcher. However, this process had involved following specific practices constrained by rigid expectations to produce work destined for an academic context. Nevertheless, I began the expected journey of a new academic by undertaking a fellowship, conducting research, and producing papers. It was only after I started doing research in a digital and government environment that I begin to fully appreciate how narrow this learning had been.

During my PhD I had often wondered about my role as researcher. Just how was my work helping to improve society? Contributing to the existing body of academic literature was not enough. I wanted to do research that was directly beneficial to people. Not to society but to actual people. I quickly understood that all roads lead out of academia if I wanted to do this. Six months after formally completing my doctoral studies I joined the Department for Education as a user researcher.

Picking up the pace and learning to be agile

On entry into the Department, I was excited by both the prospect of researching "users" but equally thrown by the different approaches to (and expectations of) research. Following core Agile principles in government, research occurs in rounds where the recruiting, conducting, analysing and reporting of findings is condensed into a matter of weeks. This can be sharply contrasted with academic research which can take place over several years. I had to adapt, and adapt quickly.

Another aspect of Agile working that was completely alien to me was the close collaboration with colleagues. Research in academia can be deeply isolating with individual researchers holed up in their offices and only seeing colleagues when they venture out to grab a cup of coffee. I was now part of a team, and a truly multi-disciplinary one at that. On joining the Find Apprenticeship Training team I was introduced to the product owner, delivery manager, business analyst, UX designer, content writer, testers and developers. Pretty dizzying for someone who had the idea of siloed working ingrained into them. Despite it appearing that these different backgrounds had been thrown together at random, I quickly understood I had joined a well-oiled machine where communication, collaboration and transparency were key. I found this was especially important as I took my place as part of the design cycle working closely with the team’s UX designer and content writer. The contrast with my academic experience is that during the last 6 months I have felt more connected with colleagues who I have never physically met than during my entire academic journey.

Employers are able to search for appropriate training courses and training providers as part of the Find Apprenticeship Training service. An example of a search inputted into FAT. The GOV.UK webpage displays a filter section. This demo shows a search for ‘digital’ apprenticeships. There is then a list of apprenticeships that are available displayed, varying in course levels and titles.

Responding to Covid-19

My transition to doing research with users in a digital environment transcended a mere change of context. The change to "normality" brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t just impact how I worked with colleagues but also how I did my research. For example, I quickly had to get to grips with remote usability testing with actual users of the service. This necessitated not only learning new methods and ways of researching but also saw me develop a deeper empathy with those I was researching. In an academic environment the people being researched are known individually as "participant" or "respondent", and collectively as a "sample".

Researching users enlightened me to the numerous challenges faced by the people using our service and how the additional difficulties brought about by the pandemic impacted their daily lives. These were not just numbers representing a sample but real people facing real hardships. Using research to advocate for their needs has allowed me to impact people’s lives more directly. Ultimately, this is why I set out to do research in the first place.

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Liam Reeves
Liam Reeves has published a new article: Arson warning as schools break for summer 11 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 16 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Engaging Learners: So how do YOU do it?: BEAR with me….      I bet you continue reading this….      I’m right, aren’t I?...   …
View Original Tweet

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 18 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5900)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page