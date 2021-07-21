 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Desktop AR Educational Program Launched for 20,000 students in UK

Details
Hits: 76
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
person using AR headset

PERCEPTION LAUNCHES A FREE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM ALONGSIDE THE RELEASE OF HOLO-SDK TECHNOLOGY 

 

Deep-tech company Perception (@PerceptionCodes) are launching their Desktop Augmented Reality (AR) product onto the UK market. 

The HOLO-SDK technology is free to use, and makes augmented reality now accessible for most. Where real-life interactions have been stifled, this timely technological innovation can be used to make the arts more accessible in an educational environment.

Perception is offering free Holo-SDK licences to educators as part of their ‘Educational program’. As part of their efforts to  make it easier for teachers to teach with VR/AR in an immersive and accessible way.  

Dr Sirisilp Kongsilp, Founder of Perception, says,

“On account of Perception, I am extremely proud to introduce HOLO-SDK technology to the UK. This is an incredible technological achievement, in that we are making Augmented Reality accessible and simple to use, without the need for expensive hardware or high-tech AR glasses”.

Perception, a deep-tech company, has today announced the launch of their Holo-SDK software in the UK. Holo-SDK is a unity plugin which allows users to view holographic Augmented Reality images through their own desktop screen. This system is known as Desktop AR, which turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real-world using a webcam and anaglyph glasses. 

The release of HOLO-SDK arrives alongside an educational program in which Holo-SDK licenses for educators are being given for free as part of their efforts to ensure easy access to their software as well as the educational opportunities provided by the software itself. The package includes several workshop materials such as a free 1 year educational license, a workshop source code and workshop manual.

HOLO-SDK has a range of unique technological intricacies with features that enhance the Augmented Reality it caters to and without users having to spend a fortune. It has the ability to  track users’ head positions by utilising the webcam, which then in turn adjusts the virtual cameras; this is all made possible via Holo-SDK software. The system itself also renders holographic images according to a user's viewing position, allowing them to perceive a 360 degree experience of the object.

Perception is making this form of Augmented Reality readily accessible to many users, by limiting the requirements for this software; having a desktop webcam and compatible glasses are the only criteria. At home Desktop AR is entirely free, and users can make DIY red & blue glasses or purchase them online at little cost. The accessibility of this product means it has the capability as an integrated system that can function as an alternative to reality for many.

Job opportunities knock with upskilling programme for North East adults
Sector News
Adults across the North East are being given the opportunity to study
Law Firm launches Exam Grades Appeal Service
Sector News
Anxiety over grades could lead to a significant increase in legal chal
The Future of Work in 2021 and Beyond
Sector News
A new report published by Qualtrics XM (@XM_Institute), a leading expe

This form of Augmented Reality in this context can help re-connect students with arts and history; bringinging augmented reality cultural experience to life. It also can enable a certain intimacy with the arts and history, by enabling users to view the pieces up close, with unlimited time to assess and appreciate the content before them. It is a fantastic educational tool as well as for voyeuristic purposes for  all types of users. 

Dr Sirisilp Kongsilp, Founder and CEO of Perception, says,

“I am extremely excited to share this HOLO-SDK technology with the UK. Desktop AR is an incredible technological achievement in making Augmented Reality accessible and simple to use, without the need for expensive hardware or high-tech AR glasses. Virtual and Augmented reality have started to dominate the tech sphere, but too often they are incredibly expensive, meaning the use of the products are limited to those in a particular financial category. Perception is set to disrupt this.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Job opportunities knock with upskilling programme for North East adults
Sector News
Adults across the North East are being given the opportunity to study
Law Firm launches Exam Grades Appeal Service
Sector News
Anxiety over grades could lead to a significant increase in legal chal
The Future of Work in 2021 and Beyond
Sector News
A new report published by Qualtrics XM (@XM_Institute), a leading expe
Revised safeguarding modules for governors and governance professionals
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has published
Students perform their art
Sector News
Four Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Higher Education students sho
Arson warning as schools break for summer
Sector News
Schools #AndColleges are being urged to take precautions over the summ
Cognitive behavioural therapy-based support in schools can support young people's mental health
Sector News
A new study by the Early Intervention Foundation (@TheEIFoundation) ha
From academic research to user research – 6 months in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
The last 18 months of my life have been dominated by several key event
KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5902)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page