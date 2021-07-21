Desktop AR Educational Program Launched for 20,000 students in UK

PERCEPTION LAUNCHES A FREE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM ALONGSIDE THE RELEASE OF HOLO-SDK TECHNOLOGY
Deep-tech company Perception (@PerceptionCodes) are launching their Desktop Augmented Reality (AR) product onto the UK market.
The HOLO-SDK technology is free to use, and makes augmented reality now accessible for most. Where real-life interactions have been stifled, this timely technological innovation can be used to make the arts more accessible in an educational environment.
Perception is offering free Holo-SDK licences to educators as part of their ‘Educational program’. As part of their efforts to make it easier for teachers to teach with VR/AR in an immersive and accessible way.
Perception, a deep-tech company, has today announced the launch of their Holo-SDK software in the UK. Holo-SDK is a unity plugin which allows users to view holographic Augmented Reality images through their own desktop screen. This system is known as Desktop AR, which turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real-world using a webcam and anaglyph glasses.
The release of HOLO-SDK arrives alongside an educational program in which Holo-SDK licenses for educators are being given for free as part of their efforts to ensure easy access to their software as well as the educational opportunities provided by the software itself. The package includes several workshop materials such as a free 1 year educational license, a workshop source code and workshop manual.
HOLO-SDK has a range of unique technological intricacies with features that enhance the Augmented Reality it caters to and without users having to spend a fortune. It has the ability to track users’ head positions by utilising the webcam, which then in turn adjusts the virtual cameras; this is all made possible via Holo-SDK software. The system itself also renders holographic images according to a user's viewing position, allowing them to perceive a 360 degree experience of the object.
Perception is making this form of Augmented Reality readily accessible to many users, by limiting the requirements for this software; having a desktop webcam and compatible glasses are the only criteria. At home Desktop AR is entirely free, and users can make DIY red & blue glasses or purchase them online at little cost. The accessibility of this product means it has the capability as an integrated system that can function as an alternative to reality for many.
This form of Augmented Reality in this context can help re-connect students with arts and history; bringinging augmented reality cultural experience to life. It also can enable a certain intimacy with the arts and history, by enabling users to view the pieces up close, with unlimited time to assess and appreciate the content before them. It is a fantastic educational tool as well as for voyeuristic purposes for all types of users.
Dr Sirisilp Kongsilp, Founder and CEO of Perception, says,
“I am extremely excited to share this HOLO-SDK technology with the UK. Desktop AR is an incredible technological achievement in making Augmented Reality accessible and simple to use, without the need for expensive hardware or high-tech AR glasses. Virtual and Augmented reality have started to dominate the tech sphere, but too often they are incredibly expensive, meaning the use of the products are limited to those in a particular financial category. Perception is set to disrupt this.”