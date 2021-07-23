 
LCCM remains top UK contemporary music school for Student Satisfaction in NSS 2021

London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) has again ranked top by overall student satisfaction amongst contemporary music institutions teaching music performance and music business in the National Student Survey (@nss_ipsos) 2021.

In a year where COVID-19 has had a significant impact on student experience and satisfaction, LCCM scored above the sector benchmark, and its direct competitors, on overall satisfaction. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, LCCM students felt that they had received useful information about challenges to my course from my university or college during the Covid-19 pandemic (85.7% vs 73% sector benchmark).

Elsewhere, the college recorded year-on-year improvement and above benchmark results in listening to the Student Voice (73.43%) and Assessment & Feedback (80.50%) categories.

Anthony Hamer-Hodges, Principal at LCCM, says:

“Undoubtedly it has been a testing and difficult time for third years, particularly on practical subjects like music. We did everything in our power to support our students in the last 18 months. This is reflected in the NSS results, with excellent feedback on teaching & assessment keeping us as sector leaders for a third year running with our overall Student Satisfaction score holding up well at 76.47.”

LCCM went above and beyond to support its students’ learning in a variety of ways during the pandemic including shipping drum kits, microphones and other equipment across London to students’ flats for assessments, innovating online teaching methods and re-opening for practical teaching as soon as permitted under government guidelines.

Elsewhere, students felt that their feedback on the course had been acted on, moving from just over 70% in 2000 to more than 82% in 2021, while they have said that they have received helpful comments on their work (85.29%).

The college is known for its expert tutors, which is reflected in the students’ comments, saying that staff are good at explaining things (91.18%) and made the subject interesting (85.29%). The practical nature of the courses is also reflected by students stating that my course has provided me with opportunities to apply what I have learnt (88.24%).

Every year, the National Student Survey provides colleges, universities and other institutions with the opportunity to receive feedback from their students on key aspects of the learning experience.

The NSS is commissioned by the Office for Students (OfS) and is carried out by the OfS on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies. NSS 2021 collected responses from more than 332,500 students from 397 higher education institutions in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

