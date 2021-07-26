 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Former Children’s Commissioner joins Northern Powerhouse Partnership

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anne Longfield

The former Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield (@annelongfield) is joining the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (@NP_Partnership), the business-backed organisation committed to rebalancing the UK economy, to help drive forward its education and skills agenda.  

Longfield, who served as Children’s Commissioner for England from March 2015 to February 2021, has decades of experience campaigning for vulnerable young people, helping to shape national policy towards improving the life chances of children across the country. 

In her final speech as Commissioner in February 2021, she warned that the government’s promise to ‘level up’ will be “just a slogan unless it focuses on children”. 

Longfield lives in Yorkshire and in 2018 she led a report into the North-South divide in education, Growing Up North, which found that children from disadvantaged backgrounds faced an education gap that starts before schools and widens throughout their school career.  

Her appointment will help to support NPP’s ongoing work on the disproportionate impact of the education disadvantage gap in the North of England, which has been exacerbated by school closures and the digital divide during the past year.  

Working alongside experts including former CEO of Co-op Academies Trust Frank Norris MBE, as well as organisations such as northern education charity SHINE, NPP’s research examines the factors that affect education progress and attainment.  

The organisation has made calls for reform to Pupil Premium funding to ensure it reaches the most disadvantaged, as well as an expansion of the Opportunity Areas programme across the North. It has also supported locally-led initiatives such as Sheffield Hallam’s GROW Mentoring programme in South Yorkshire.  

NPP’s ‘Educating the North’ report, published in 2018, found that pupils in the North make a third of a grade less progress overall at sixteen and almost half a grade less in mathematics on average compared with London.  

Subsequent analysis, including in its ‘Long-Term Disadvantage in Secondary Schools In England’ report published earlier this year, has found that the problem of disadvantage was a growing problem even before COVID-19.  

NPP was established by former Chancellor George Osborne and a group of the North’s leading businesses, spanning a range of industries including construction, retail and technology.  

Anne Longfield said:

“The education disadvantage gap is nothing new but there’s a growing pile of evidence that COVID-19 has had a catastrophic impact in widening this divide – and that impact has disproportionately fallen on children in the North of England.  

Access to work experience is the biggest barrier for young people finding a job - work experience needed in Gov catch up plans - new YouGov & Speakers for Schools research
Sector News
An inability to access work experience represents the single biggest
BenevolentAI leader launches science-based platform to tackle COVID-induced stress at work
Sector News
Walking on Earth (@walkingon_earth) today announces it is coming out o
STEM through football - Aston Villa scores a winner with footballing robots
Sector News
Teachers from across Birmingham enjoyed a hands-on taste of one of the

“It’s time for Whitehall to recognise that education is a critical economic priority. This isn’t just about repairing some of the damage of the past year but tackling those entrenched problems that had an effect on learning and attainment even before the pandemic.  

“Committing the £15billion in funding requested by Sir Kevan Collins would be a start – otherwise we risk failing an entire generation of children and undermining the UK’s future economic potential.” 

Lord Jim O’Neill, vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said:

“Coming out of the pandemic, we need to double down on our efforts to raise education standards among children across the North and I have no doubt that Anne’s expertise will be invaluable in this space. 

“Education is one – perhaps even the most important - piece of the productivity puzzle. Rebalancing the UK economy cannot and will not happen without removing the barriers for our children and young people entering more productive, higher paid careers. 

“That means addressing the issues faced long-term disadvantaged children both in the classroom and beyond the school gate.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Youth Employment Group launch latest paper - Levelling up for young people: Building an Opportunity Guarantee
Sector News
The Youth Employment Group (@YEUK2012) have launched their latest set
Edinburgh Napier celebrates class of 2020/21 by taking over the capital for a graduation with a twist!
Sector News
A unique city-wide takeover will showcase Edinburgh Napier’s (@Edin
Access to work experience is the biggest barrier for young people finding a job - work experience needed in Gov catch up plans - new YouGov & Speakers for Schools research
Sector News
An inability to access work experience represents the single biggest
BenevolentAI leader launches science-based platform to tackle COVID-induced stress at work
Sector News
Walking on Earth (@walkingon_earth) today announces it is coming out o
STEM through football - Aston Villa scores a winner with footballing robots
Sector News
Teachers from across Birmingham enjoyed a hands-on taste of one of the
The Future of Work in 2021 and Beyond
Sector News
A new report published by Qualtrics XM (@Qualtrics), a leading experie
Picture perfect
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@AdultCollegeBD) student has achieve
College photography studio named after David Bailey
Sector News
David Bailey visits photography studio where next generation of photog
Bristol academics elected as Fellows to The British Academy
Sector News
Joanne Conaghan (@JoanneConaghan), Professor of Law @BristolUni, Rober
The Sheffield College to launch free digital skills training for adults
Sector News
Adults who want to develop their digital skills to get into employment
Key debate will focus on enabling young people to work in the arts
Sector News
Leading arts figures will discuss how to get more young people working
Students to go head-to-head in first UK law school triathlon competition
Sector News
Students from law schools across the UK will have the opportunity to c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Youth Employment Group launch latest paper - Levelling up for young people: Building an Opportunity Guarantee 3 hours ago
Shahjahan Shamim
Shahjahan Shamim shared a photo. 3 hours 8 minutes ago

Shahjahan Shamim is the Youngest Artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer & Freelancer Of Bangladesh. He is also a self-published author and the... Show more
Shahjahan Shamim
Shahjahan Shamim shared a photo. yesterday

Shahjahan Shamim is one of the known names when it comes to emerging singers and musicians. Besides being a successful YouTuber, he tried his luck... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5911)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page