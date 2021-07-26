 
York St John University to create 129 new police recruits through partnership

Since the launch of its Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, York St John University (@YorkStJohn) is helping to increase the number of officers in its region in partnership with Humberside Police.

A first-of-its-kind course for the University, YSJ has seen a rapid number of applications and is proud of the success of the course in its early stages.

The three-year programme gives new police recruits the chance to achieve a BSc in Professional Police Practice, where they can gain knowledge on law, policy, and procedure, as well as interpersonal and educational skills, all while supporting communities.

Stephanie Yeo, Work-Based Learning Tutor at York St John University, said,

“In current times, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of a police officer is extremely complex. These professionals operate at degree level every day, so we wanted to recognise that hard work with the appropriate qualification.

“The programme we’re offering is a blended approach to learning, where time is spent between study and practical on-the-job training. This ensures each apprentice is learning the correct policing skills whilst being supported throughout.”

A nationally approved Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) standard was introduced by the College of Policing to support the development of policing as a profession, recognising and raising educational standards.

This new entry route is part of a wider police education and qualification framework that has been approved nationally to raise education levels for all policing roles to reflect the skills and capabilities required for future policing challenges.  

Stephanie continues,

“It’s great to see the influx of officers joining the constabulary through the University’s programme. No two days are ever the same, and it will take them beyond their own expectations. It gives apprentices more variety, challenge, and reward than they could ever expect from any other career.”

The University delivers a range of apprenticeship programmes from both its York and London campuses to a broad and diverse range of industry sectors. This includes a Level 7 Senior Leaders Apprenticeship for upskilling team leaders and managers. 

Apprenticeship courses are suitable for A-Level students and above and allow apprentices to ‘earn while they learn’ and gain a degree or Level 7 qualification. Businesses interested in enrolling members of their workforce in the apprenticeship programme can contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

