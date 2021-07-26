Lifetime reaffirms its mission to improve access to life-changing skills training while fuelling business growth

In support of the UK’s mission to ‘build back better’ in a post-vaccine world, Lifetime (@Lifetime_UK) (the UK’s largest apprenticeship training provider) has reinforced its commitment to contribute to the nation’s future growth, by empowering more people and businesses through its life-changing apprenticeships.
As a skills training leader, Lifetime champions all initiatives to drive skills development in the UK. And with its dedication to transforming tomorrow’s workplaces by unlocking opportunities for everyone, it is at the forefront of delivering that ambition through apprenticeships.
Not always a level playing field
Although apprenticeships have always been an essential driver for providing opportunities to support all areas of society, access to training is still highly unequal. Many people still face significant challenges when trying to develop their skills and unlock career pathways.
Worryingly, COVID-19 has widened this gap further, especially as sectors that rely on high numbers of entry-level roles have experienced widespread closures. Worse still, employer investment in training fell sharply during the pandemic, meaning those looking to access work and training face even more barriers.
There is serious concern for how this has impacted our most disadvantaged regions. The Guardian recently highlighted this disparity, stating
“coronavirus has worsened Britain’s unlevel playing field…The twin drivers of low social mobility – economic and educational inequality – are on the rise. This is bad news for future social mobility.”
This situation is also compounded by “a decline in participation in training…with the sharpest declines among young people” according to a recent report by the Learning and Work Institute.
Entry-level opportunities are a catalyst for improved social mobility
Yet, it is entry-level apprenticeships that really support access to skills training (and for the most people, too). By using skills training to bridge education and an introduction into the world of work, the UK can expect to see an increase in apprenticeship uptake. And, crucially, an improvement in social mobility.
Level 2 and 3 programmes make up the highest numbers of learners at Lifetime (88% as of July 2021), where they deliver more entry-level training than nearly all other providers. By re-focusing their vision for the future, Lifetime will continue to give a much-needed boost for social mobility, using its position to create a positive impact where it’s needed most.
Lifetime is already leading the way in building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. 26% of their apprentices that are currently working towards an apprenticeship are from disadvantaged postcodes (which aligns to The Social Mobility reports 20% most deprived areas).
A call for a more democratised future
Lifetime has always been committed to facilitating a democracy of opportunity for its learners, Employee Partners, and its own life-changing people. It has been, and will continue to be, the driving force behind all Lifetime’s business initiatives. It’s what fuels their award-winning training. But is also the key to unlocking potential, for everyone.
Sean Cosgrove, Lifetime’s Chief Commercial Officer has said,
“We’ve re-focused our vision for the future, our position in the ‘bigger picture’ of skills training and how we can empower the UK’s workforce to learn, grow and ﬂourish.”
“We know it is something our Employer partners are passionate about and there is a real opportunity for businesses to tackle the challenges surrounding access to learning and social mobility, by investing in training and upskilling their workforce.”
The future of business is what we make it. So let's make it work for everyone.