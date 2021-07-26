 
Leeds City College supports youth social action training

Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), a member of Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup), has been awarded £54,000 from the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) in partnership with The Pears Foundation, to deliver a youth social action (YSA) apprenticeship. 

The programme will empower learners to take action and address local issues such as the environment, loneliness, social cohesion, mental health and physical activity, as well as create opportunities to undertake meaningful work experience around social action.

During the 18-month programme, the apprentice will split their time between four colleges to coordinate and manage youth social action activities. All activities will be student-led, in collaboration with community organisations and charities to ensure wide participation, impact and sustainability. They will also look to engage with local employers for support.

Leeds City College will join Harrogate College, Leeds College of Building and Leeds Conservatoire, in the delivery of the apprenticeship.

Lindsey Whitton, Social Action Project Co-ordinator at Leeds City College, said:

“Being part of a group of colleges that will host a youth action apprentice gives us the chance to support young people and give them the opportunity to show their talents to employers.

“It is also in line with the government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper, which challenges college leaders to work closely with employers, local government and communities. The aim is to ensure that young people are able to access the relevant training to progress in their career of choice.

“This initiative will develop students' employability and social skills and engage key community groups across the Leeds City Region and Harrogate area.” 

David Hughes, Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, said:

“It’s great to see colleges taking a coordinated approach to youth social action, building on the excellent work of the recent pilots that aimed to embed a sustainable process for YSA in colleges. This apprenticeship opportunity will enable students to expand their knowledge whilst reinforcing positive college relationships with local employers.”

The programme is funded by the #iwill Fund, a £50 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to support young people to access high quality social action opportunities.

For more information and how to apply, visit the website. Deadline for applications is 9 August 2021.

