Key questions to ask when choosing a tutor

Since the start of the pandemic, education has been a mix of at home and in-classroom learning. Some may be worried about the impact that this will have had, and may be looking to the summer as a time to reconnect with studies, or catch up in the areas where they might have had less focus. A great way to do this is with the help of a private tutor. With this in mind, we spoke to the in-house tutor team at the 1:1 online teaching platform, GoStudent (@GoStudent1), who shared the key questions that every person considering private tuition should ask. 

  • What results do I want to see? - When setting up tuition, you should think about the results that you are hoping to see. If you are aiming for sizable academic change, then it could be wise to opt for 3-4 tutoring sessions a week; however, if you are looking for a little extra support, perhaps 1-2 hours a week  will suffice. It is also key to keep in mind that when it comes to learning, there is no ‘quick fix’. If you are looking to ensure long-lasting academic success, then plan to work with your chosen tutor for at least six months, so that you can track progress and see real results.
  • How many subjects should I invest in? - We are often asked if there is a limit on how many subjects a person should be studying. There is no one rule: so long as the student is engaged with, enjoying and taking in the lessons, then there is no reason to set limitations. That said, we do recommend to start small, and to see results in one area first. This will boost confidence and, in turn, enthusiasm and excitement. Once a learning routine has been established, then new subjects can be introduced to the weekly schedule.
  • Am I looking for online or offline tuition?  Historically, the tutoring services that are available to a person have been limited by location and the distance that they are willing to travel. This is no longer the case and, if you are not tied to seeking out face to face tuition, then online learning is a fantastic option. Because the tutor can join the lesson from anywhere in the world, the very best match can be found - regardless of where you, or they, are based. Similarly, online learning is a great way to maximise the time that you have available to dedicate to extra tuition, because no travel to or from the session is required, and the lesson can take place from any location.
  • What checks should I carry out? - In the UK, The Tutors' Association is the only professional membership body for tutoring and the wider supplementary education sector in the UK. If a tutoring company is Tutors' Association approved, then you have assurance that the company follows a strict code of conduct. You can learn more here: https://thetutorsassociation.org.uk/about 

