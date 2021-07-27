 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Home Education report is 'narrow minded' and could 'damage children', says academic.

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A response to the Commons Education Committee’s ‘Strengthening Home Education’ report.

“These are narrow-minded policies that do not consider the collateral damage they will cause to children.”

From Dr Harriet Pattison, Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood at Liverpool Hope University (@LiverpoolHopeUK) and a Home Education specialist.

Dr Pattison says:

“I am incredibly disappointed but not surprised by the Select Committee's recommendations. These are the same tired old ideas which were suggested and then dismissed over a decade ago as unworkable and inappropriate. It is incredibly disappointing that the Select Committee has failed to engage with stake holders, with research and with the opportunities that there are to build innovative partnerships and co-operation between children, families, schools and Local Authorities. 

“They have not taken the views of home educators into account. They have not listened to a single home educated child or young person. We could be building education that is personalised, flexible and meaningful for all children - harnessing the best of school opportunities and the freedoms of home education. Instead, these are narrow-minded policies that lack forward-thinking and which apparently do not consider the collateral damage they will cause to children.

“A register for children 'out of school' implies that all children out of school are being put into the same category. The Select Committee has clearly not listened to home educators who have tried to explain to them the difference between home education and children missing education.  It should be inconceivable that a compulsory register of a law abiding minority group be implemented without a careful consideration of the implications for civil liberties. No such consideration has been made.  This register would be the second compulsory register in the country; the first being for convicted sex offenders.

“Most home educated children have been withdrawn from school because school has failed to provide for their needs. This includes large numbers of SEND children.  Schools have had the chance to advocate on behalf of and provide for these children and have failed to do so. Many of them are traumatised by their experiences in school and now Local Authorities are being given a green light to pursue them into their own homes.

“Local Authorities receive no statutory training on home education. It is completely unclear how they would or could competently assess progress in educational programmes other than the National Curriculum.  Asking for samples of work immediately shows a gross misunderstanding of how much education outside school operates. It makes no sense to use standards from the National Curriculum for children who are not following that curriculum because, instead, their education has been tailored to their interests, aptitudes and abilities in ways that mass provision cannot provide. I offered to speak to the Select Committee about my work on literacy among home educated children; that offer was not taken up. In other words, the research that exists was not considered and has not informed these suggestions.

Applications open for New to Senior Leadership in FE programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for the next two cohorts of the Education an
Waltham Forest College Student scores exceptional apprenticeship alongside alumni
Sector News
Two days of work experience was all it took for student, Dominik Kraju
Lifelong Learning Ambitions to Revolutionise Education As â€˜Adult Studyâ€™ Searches Soar
Sector News
The Skills for Jobs White Paper has been a long time in the making as

“Better data on outcomes would be welcome however, the research which does exist has not been used to inform these recommendations. The Select Committee needs to make clear how this data would play into future policy. Indeed, should this go ahead, it needs to be made clear how these recommendations in their entirety would be embedded into the policy cycle.

“Finally, the recommendation on exams is welcomed and indeed answers, at least in part, the need for data on outcomes."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applications open for New to Senior Leadership in FE programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for the next two cohorts of the Education an
Waltham Forest College Student scores exceptional apprenticeship alongside alumni
Sector News
Two days of work experience was all it took for student, Dominik Kraju
Lifelong Learning Ambitions to Revolutionise Education As ‘Adult Study’ Searches Soar
Sector News
The Skills for Jobs White Paper has been a long time in the making as
Key questions to ask when choosing a tutor
Sector News
Since the start of the pandemic, education has been a mix of at home a
Schools are wasting £484m on paper each year, the equivalent of nearly 3 million Chromebooks*
Sector News
New UK research commissioned by Kami (@usekamiapp), the leading digita
Britannica wins international award at the world’s leading event for learning technology
Sector News
Britannica Digital Learning’s LaunchPacks learning content (@Britann
College boost local business with new Management Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Barnsley College’s Business, Warehousing and Logistics department (@
Clearing is a monumental opportunity, not a failure, Coventry University expert says
Sector News
Clearing is a symbol of opportunity, not failure, Coventry University
Labour demands Conservatives get a grip and set-up vaccine centres on university campuses to get students double jabbed ahead of winter
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is calling on the Conservatives to get a grip follo
Leeds City College supports youth social action training
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), a member of Luminate Education Gr
NAHT comments on Education Committee’s call for home schooling register
Sector News
Today (26 July) the House of Commons Education Committee called for th
Boost for Welsh media industry with £22.2m innovation funding
Sector News
Two thousand new jobs could be created across the Cardiff capital regi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5913)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page