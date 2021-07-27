 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New White Paper exposes the impact of Covid-19 on technology in the education sector and the future of virtual events

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 New research, produced by Clearhead (@weareclearhead) the Luton-based global content agency in collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire, highlights the challenges faced by the education sector over the last 12 months, the innovation used and the potential long-term changes for student recruitment.

Launched today, The future of virtual events in the education sector interviewed and surveyed education institutions from across the UK to get their insight on how technology has changed during Covid-19 and how it is shaping the way the sector works. The following key challenges were identified in the research: time commitment, the availability of technology and skills, design and development and content creation.

Gavin O’Brien, CEO, Clearhead said:

“The research shows that education marketers and academic staff have had to navigate quickly through these uncertain times to implement new technology and create the experience of student life through the ‘virtual’ world rather than traditional footfall visits.

“Technology adaptation is becoming a mainstream activity bringing with it new opportunities, roles and skills – many of which will have a long-term impact on education marketing. We hope the research contributes to the work that many are doing to help establish best practice and a greater body of knowledge about the technological challenges and opportunities available for delivering virtual events in the future.”

A key finding from the results is that education providers, whilst sharing a number of common characteristics do differ significantly in the manner by which their services are promoted. For those institutions that actively recruit within a competitive and crowded marketplace the opportunities to showcase facilities, campus environment, location etc. are key drivers in the adoption of technology.

Dr Rhidian Lewis, a member of the research steering group and Associate Dean of Enterprise and Employability at University of Bedfordshire Business School said: “We’re really excited to have been involved in this research and to be able to provide support in terms of questionnaire design and the use of quantitative and qualitative data capture methods. We supported Clearhead in the analysis of results and independent analysis of the findings and their application.”

Victoria Murphy Head of Marketing and Communications and Northampton College took part in the research and commented:

“The pandemic has significantly changed the way we work, and it is becoming clear that things will never be the same again. Physical open events have been cancelled, automated processes have been introduced, and the virtual world has become more important than ever before. Until we can safely open our doors to the public once more, we’re planning to deliver further online events, some of which will be on-demand. After that, we plan to introduce a mix of physical & virtual events and adopt some of the measures we have been accelerated into using for the long-term.”

Applications open for New to Senior Leadership in FE programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for the next two cohorts of the Education an
New Â£53 million funding for UK manufacturers to boost competitiveness through digital tech
Sector News
Five brand new digital manufacturing research centres and projects to
Waltham Forest College Student scores exceptional apprenticeship alongside alumni
Sector News
Two days of work experience was all it took for student, Dominik Kraju

As well as identifying the key findings, the paper provides recommendations for those working in the sector, some of which include: how to create memorable virtual experiences, personalising your approach and choosing the right technology.

The results will be shared with respondents and the wider education sector with the primary purpose of providing insight and best practice advice and to identify the tools and technologies needed to suit the future needs of the education sector.

To download the free White Paper, visit https://weareclearhead.com/white-paper-download

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applications open for New to Senior Leadership in FE programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for the next two cohorts of the Education an
New £53 million funding for UK manufacturers to boost competitiveness through digital tech
Sector News
Five brand new digital manufacturing research centres and projects to
Waltham Forest College Student scores exceptional apprenticeship alongside alumni
Sector News
Two days of work experience was all it took for student, Dominik Kraju
Lifelong Learning Ambitions to Revolutionise Education As ‘Adult Study’ Searches Soar
Sector News
The Skills for Jobs White Paper has been a long time in the making as
Key questions to ask when choosing a tutor
Sector News
Since the start of the pandemic, education has been a mix of at home a
Schools are wasting £484m on paper each year, the equivalent of nearly 3 million Chromebooks*
Sector News
New UK research commissioned by Kami (@usekamiapp), the leading digita
Britannica wins international award at the world’s leading event for learning technology
Sector News
Britannica Digital Learning’s LaunchPacks learning content (@Britann
College boost local business with new Management Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Barnsley College’s Business, Warehousing and Logistics department (@
Clearing is a monumental opportunity, not a failure, Coventry University expert says
Sector News
Clearing is a symbol of opportunity, not failure, Coventry University
Labour demands Conservatives get a grip and set-up vaccine centres on university campuses to get students double jabbed ahead of winter
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is calling on the Conservatives to get a grip follo
New Home Education report is 'narrow minded' and could 'damage children', says academic.
Sector News
A response to the Commons Education Committee’s ‘Strengthening Hom
NAHT comments on Education Committee’s call for home schooling register
Sector News
Today (26 July) the House of Commons Education Committee called for th

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Cassia House
Cassia House has published a new article: New White Paper exposes the impact of Covid-19 on technology in the education sector and the future of virtual events 5 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 30 minutes ago

New £53 million funding for UK manufacturers to boost competitiveness through digital tech: Five brand new digital… https://t.co/PfBiXSB9zX
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Applications open for New to Senior Leadership in FE programme 3 hours 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5913)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page