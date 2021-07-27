 
Northern Gas Networks and Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development join forces to upskill workforce for the future

Northern Gas Networks (@NGNgas), the North of England’s gas distributor, has partnered with The Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development (YCTD) to deliver a unique management training and leadership programme which is set to upskill 150 office based and operational site managers throughout the North of England.

The circa £90,000 investment, which is part-funded by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, has been developed in direct response to NGN colleague feedback.

The programme consists of 11 modules focusing on the themes of People, Leadership, Commercial & Lean Business, and will require managers to attend a weekly session within working hours at The Printworks in Leeds. Successful completion of the programme will secure every manager a City & Guilds - ILM assured qualification.

The course will help to support both NGN’s existing teams and new managers joining the business in their day-to-day roles and equip them with essential people management and commercial skills.

Designed and built-in conjunction with specialists at YCTD, the programme reflects NGN’s unique business objectives and underpins its innovative, people focused approach. 

The programme has been granted Assured Status by the Institute of Leadership and Management, in recognition of its quality and value.

Commenting on the partnership with YCTD, Mark Horsley, CEO for Northern Gas Networks said:

“As a major employer in the North of England we are committed to investing in developing highly skilled people that will help to ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible service to the communities that we serve. Our workforce is our most crucial asset and it’s essential that we give our people opportunities to develop their careers to the full.

“I’m really excited about our programme with YTCD, which has been developed in response to colleague feedback and tailored to meet the needs of our workforce.  It will help to ensure that we fully support our managers with the development of the essential commercial and people management skills that the industry needs for years to come, as well as contributing to much needed investment in the local economy.”

Lee Pryor, director for YCTD said:

“The gradual bounceback in the economy, the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the way businesses have reshaped their working processes in the last year, has contributed to a positive outlook for jobs and skills in the region.

“The pandemic magnified the need for skills development and when we launched YCTD, we had in mind businesses that are looking to upskill and reskill their staff to meet skills demand. The opportunity to deliver a bespoke programme to Northern Gas Networks will only further this agenda.”

