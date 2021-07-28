 
£650,000 to develop healthcare leaders of the future

Details
Hits: 249
An innovative course that gives qualified doctors and dentists the skills to excel beyond clinical work has been funded for another three years at the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni).

The Professional and Generic Skills (PGS) programme is a collaborative venture funded by Health Education England, designed to upskill established clinicians in areas such as ethics, communications and leadership expertise.

Delivered by clinical academics and subject experts from across the NHS, the course is for doctors and dentists in speciality training and upwards who see themselves as leaders of the future. The funding totals £657,000 and runs until 2024.

The current version of the programme was established six years ago and has just received new funding to take on the next wave of participants. It is the only course of its kind in the South West and is delivered with a blended learning approach – some sessions in person, some online.

The programme is stand-alone and awards Continuing Professional Development credits. It also provides the opportunity for further postgraduate progression in clinical education at either University of Bristol or the University of Plymouth. PGS alumni can also use credits towards other postgraduate taught programmes in the University of Plymouth’s Peninsula Medical School, such as Healthcare Improvement & Patient Safety, Global Health or Healthcare Management, Leadership & Innovation.

Programme Lead Dr Judy Ravenscroft said:

“What’s unique about this programme is that it is delivered by people in the NHS with real-life experience in the highlighted area – so a Chief Operating Officer talks about leadership, NHS management and structures; a Finance Director co-delivers the module on finance; Quality Improvement specialists deliver the patient safety content and so on. Medicine and dentistry obviously require exceptional technical skills, but the people-facing professional skills are just as important, particularly in a leadership role. We’re delighted to have received the funding to continue this programme. The feedback from participants so far has been excellent, and the programme also supports the General Medical Council’s directive that non-clinical capabilities be embedded into postgraduate frameworks.”

