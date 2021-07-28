 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New advice hub to help disabled people understand their rights at work

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Amanda Solloway

A new advice hub is being launched to help disabled people understand their employment rights as part of plans to remove the barriers they face in work and business. 

The online hub, a joint partnership between the Business Department and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), will provide clear advice to both disabled people and employers on employment rights – from discrimination in the workplace to reasonable adjustments. Going live today, it will draw together the relevant information in one place for the first time, to help ensure disabled people can make the most of their workplace rights.

It’s just one of the measures contained within the Government’s new National Disability Strategy, launched today, which aims to take concrete steps to improve the working lives of disabled people and carers, and make the UK a great place for them to do business.

Business Minister Amanda Solloway said:

“We want the UK to be the best place in the world to work and do business for everyone – and removing the barriers disabled people face will be critical if we’re to meet that goal.

“From the new employment advice hub to Carer’s Leave, we hope these changes will make a real difference to the working lives of disabled people and carers.”

Acas Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said:

“Our new hub explains how the law protects disabled people from discrimination at work and the basic rights that they are entitled to.

“It is also a great resource for employers to help them create diverse, inclusive workplaces that are welcoming to disabled people and promotes equal opportunities for all employees.

“Advice on the hub includes tips on how to prevent disability discrimination, how to make reasonable adjustments and how employees can raise complaints about disability discrimination at work.”

As part of the strategy, the Government will also explore what additional targeted support should be made available for disabled people in the workplace, as well as entrepreneurs who wish to start their own business.

Enterprise:

By the end of 2021, the Business Department will publish proposals on improving access to finance and business support for disabled entrepreneurs, following extensive engagement with disabled entrepreneurs and disability stakeholders.

The Government’s new Help to Grow: Management programme also offers small business owners a 12-week management training programme, 90% funded by Government, which combines online sessions with face-to-face learning. The scheme has been designed to allow participants to complete it alongside full-time work.

Are Garden Offices the Future for the UK Workforce?
Sector News
When it comes to our work life, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all our
University of Sheffield wins Formula Student competition
Sector News
A team of engineering students from University of Sheffield (@sheffiel
Plymouth College of Art awards Honorary Fellowships to Anne Barlow, Tim & Chris Britton & Jo Arscott
Sector News
In a ceremony featuring almost 250 students hosted by Theatre Royal Pl

Workers’ rights:

To give disabled people and carers the flexibility they need in their working lives, the Business Department will also launch a consultation on making flexible working the default unless employers have good reasons not to.

Flexible working, which includes a wide range of arrangements over the time and place of work – from home working to job-sharing and flexitime – can bring benefits to a wide range of people including those with disabilities and carers.

To further support unpaid carers, Government will also progress a commitment to introduce a statutory leave entitlement for an extra week of unpaid leave per year, to help support them with their additional responsibilities.

This new entitlement, which follows a consultation run last year, will help unpaid carers to stay in work and balance their caring responsibilities.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Are Garden Offices the Future for the UK Workforce?
Sector News
When it comes to our work life, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all our
University of Sheffield wins Formula Student competition
Sector News
A team of engineering students from University of Sheffield (@sheffiel
In-person only tutoring “least favourite option” for tutors, students and parents - survey
Sector News
The age of tutors teaching exclusively in person is finally fading int
Plymouth College of Art awards Honorary Fellowships to Anne Barlow, Tim & Chris Britton & Jo Arscott
Sector News
In a ceremony featuring almost 250 students hosted by Theatre Royal Pl
Inspirational teacher wins coveted industry award
Sector News
A dedicated teacher described as having “unswerving loyalty to his l
Northern Gas Networks and Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development join forces to upskill workforce for the future
Sector News
Northern Gas Networks (@NGNgas), the North of England’s gas distribu
£650,000 to develop healthcare leaders of the future
Sector News
An innovative course that gives qualified doctors and dentists the ski
Can Artificial Intelligence be dangerous?
Sector News
New research reveals almost 3 million people think so It has been reve
Council staff who kept local services and schools running deserve a real pay rise, say unions
Sector News
Staff working for councils and in schools are worth more than the 1.75
Innovative business degree partnership takes off with apprentices
Sector News
An Innovative Business degree partnership has given talented students
New White Paper exposes the impact of Covid-19 on technology in the education sector and the future of virtual events
Sector News
New research, produced by Clearhead (@weareclearhead) the Luton-based
University of Dundee teams up with youth network Goodwall to reward everyday climate heroes
Sector News
#SmallSteps campaign launched to rally youth micro-actions for a susta

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 12 minutes ago

National Disability Strategy

National Disability Strategy

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 12 minutes ago

RT @careers_inc: Have we seen the end of in-person only #tutoring? @FENews explore how the rise of online #learning is shaping the future o…
View Original Tweet

Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson has published a new article: Are Garden Offices the Future for the UK Workforce? 23 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5915)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page