Gower College Swansea scoops a further two major apprenticeship awards

Gower College Swansea has been awarded the coveted titles of ‘UK Digital Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ and ‘UK Engineering and Manufacturing Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ at the FE Week and AELP AAC National Apprenticeship Awards. The College was the only Welsh provider to win an award and the only provider in the UK to secure two awards at the event.

At the virtual awards gala, held on July 8th, the College was commended for its sector leading apprenticeship programmes, its strong partnerships with successful UK businesses, and for its outstanding adaptability to the needs of employers in an ever-changing world, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To secure the title of UK Digital Apprenticeship Provider of the Year, the College developed six apprenticeship qualifications in collaboration with Welsh businesses. The College has since delivered hundreds of digital qualifications in areas such as data analytics, software, digital and social media and digital application support – helping to bridge the digital skills gap that has been widely reported.

The College was also recognised as the UK Engineering and Manufacturing Provider of the Year for its leading work in electronic engineering. This has seen Gower College Swansea students compete with, and beat the best competition that China had to offer – the College also works with the likes of Henry Schein, an ever-present on the Fortune 500 list of the most admired companies in the world.

Paul Kift, Director of Skills and Business Development at the College, said: “Gower College Swansea is devoted to providing our apprentices with the best opportunities and helping our employers to develop the best talent across all levels of their organisations.”

“We have now won three UK apprenticeship awards this year. This is testament to the tireless devotion of my colleagues who aim to lead the way in education and training, the dedication of our learners who are thriving in these strategically important industries, and to our employer partners for their forward-thinking investment in apprenticeships - which is significantly benefitting their businesses. As ever, our thanks also goes to Welsh Government. Our ability to develop our provision to this standard would not have been possible without their support.”

For more information about the College’s apprenticeship programmes and to find out how you can benefit, click here.  

