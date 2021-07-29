 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Permanent exclusions and suspensions in England: 2019 to 2020

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (Thursday 29 July), the Government released figures for exclusions and suspensions in England for the academic year 2019-2020.

Paul Whiteman 100x100Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT said:

“The decision to exclude a pupil will always be a last resort, and in almost all cases a great deal of support will have been put in place by the school to try to help the pupil concerned. We need to be careful not to read too much into today’s figures for September 2019 to July 2020, and remember that they would have been affected by the disruption caused by coronavirus.

“One of the best ways to avoid exclusions is for the pupil to receive access to specialist, cross-sector support as early as possible. Where this works best, mainstream schools in partnership with specialist settings, such as Alternative Provision, are able to maintain education and support for our most vulnerable pupils. Sadly, we know that schools are finding it increasingly hard to access that support. We’ve seen cuts in local authority services such as behaviour support teams, combined with reductions in pastoral care. Speech and language therapists for pupils with additional needs are also disappearing. In addition, there are frequent delays in providing mental health support for pupils who need it.

“Schools play a vital role in supporting children in this area but they can’t do it on their own. To ensure that the number of exclusions does not start to rise again next year schools need the funded support of specialist services to meet every child’s needs.”

Permanent exclusions and suspensions in England: 2019 to 2020 

Levels of permanent exclusions and suspensions by school type, including information on reasons for permanent exclusions and review panels.

Documents

Permanent exclusions and suspensions in England: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/permanent-and-fixed-period-exclusions-in-england/2019-20

Details

This publication presents statistics on permanent exclusions and suspensions within the 2019 to 2020 academic year across state-funded schools.

The publication includes data on:

  • reasons schools report for excluding and suspending pupils
  • exclusions and suspensions by pupil characteristics
  • independent exclusion review panels

The data has been collected in the school census. Data for earlier years is also included.

New strategy to improve engagement with young people not in education, employment, or training
Sector News
Caerphilly County Borough Councilâ€™s Cabinet recently approved the En
NUMBERS ON FURLOUGH FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE START OF PANDEMIC
Sector News
ALMOST three million people have moved off the furlough scheme since M
APPRENTICESHIPS ARE EMBEDDED INTO THE CORE OF ENGINEERING MANUFACTURER'S BUSINESS PLAN
Sector News
Kronospan (@Kronospan), a leading manufacturer in north Wales, says ap

You may also be interested in these articles:

Engineering recruitment specialist hired for top college role
Sector News
Engineering recruitment specialist Patrick Lonergan has been hired for
New strategy to improve engagement with young people not in education, employment, or training
Sector News
Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet recently approved the En
NUMBERS ON FURLOUGH FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE START OF PANDEMIC
Sector News
ALMOST three million people have moved off the furlough scheme since M
APPRENTICESHIPS ARE EMBEDDED INTO THE CORE OF ENGINEERING MANUFACTURER'S BUSINESS PLAN
Sector News
Kronospan (@Kronospan), a leading manufacturer in north Wales, says ap
West London College students shine at The Game Fair
Sector News
Four students from West London College (@westlondoncol) enjoyed an exp
Boards Who Engage on Topics of Ethics and Compliance See Better Business Outcomes
Sector News
Employees in organizations with boards engaged in measures of ethics a
City Youth Forum launches Healthy Living Week
Sector News
A new Healthy Living initiative, set to boost the mental and physical
Victory for MPCT
Sector News
A leading UK military training college has strengthened its links with
The Manchester College awarded NNECL Quality Mark
Sector News
The mark was awarded for the inclusion and success of the College’s
EDUCATION RECOVERY: MAJORITY OF SCHOOLS SIGN UP TO SUMMER SCHOOLS
Sector News
An overwhelming majority of eligible secondary schools in England have
New stage and screen degree launched in York
Sector News
Curtain raised on partnership bringing prestigious stage and screen d
CR Smith and Fife College create fast track programme for people seeking a trade
Sector News
CR Smith (@CRSmithTweets) and Fife College (@fifecollege) have joined

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Engineering recruitment specialist hired for top college role 1 hour 36 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 10 minutes ago

@MichelleObama shows her support for #GirlsEducation and raises her hand for @GPforEducation

@MichelleObama shows her support for...

Education can play a transformative role for all children. To ensure all girls can achieve their dreams, we must invest in the education that will...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 14 minutes ago

Global Education Summit 2021 Live

Global Education Summit 2021 Live

On July 29, join us at 10:00 BST to watch the Global Education Summit Live from London. The program is available here:...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5916)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page