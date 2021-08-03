 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#VirtualCoffee with David Gallagher on the future of education, skills and employability

Details
Hits: 2311

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
David Gallagher and Gavin O'Meara

FE News catch up with David Gallagher (@NCFEDavid), Chief Executive of @NCFE for a #VirtualCoffee livestream.

Due to the pandemic we have seen drastic changes within the World of Education, changes to the World of Skills, changes to the workplace and new skills required by employers. The pandemic has shone a spotlight on traditional qualifications, employability for young people and disadvantaged groups, mental health and wellbeing and as a result of the pressures of the pandemic, the fourth industrial revolution has become a reality; so Gavin from FE News chats with David Gallagher about the future of education, the future of work and employability.

They also discuss the future of qualifications, the currency of qualifications and what the future could be for qualifications. They also discuss how the sector can come together to offer impactful change to learners, employers and to communities.

Check out the video below of the #VirtualCoffee livestream with Gavin from FE News and David Gallagher, CEO of NCFE:

Will Quince launches Â£12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
Data apprenticeships for building back greener
Featured Voices
With COP26 in full swing, Cambridge Spark is joining the â€˜green tech
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unprovenâ€¯intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school dayâ€¯as a means

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 5
Featured Voices
It’s number confidence week and numeracy in the UK has once more hit
Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
Data apprenticeships for building back greener
Featured Voices
With COP26 in full swing, Cambridge Spark is joining the ‘green tech
We need specialised University courses to fuel the future of FinTech
Featured Voices
FinTech has skyrocketed in popularity providing many solutions to prob
Nigel Huddleston pledges to create and expand youth facilities and level up opportunities in left behind areas through the Youth Investment Fund
Featured Voices
#YWW21 - Nigel Huddleston's (@HuddlestonNigel) key-note speech to the
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5
Featured Voices
In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invite
UN predicts 24 million new jobs with a focus on sustainable practice and enforcement could be created by 2030
Featured Voices
Sustainable Jobs: The Environment Takes Priority 2020 was a disaster f
2021 Autumn Budget: Five key takeaways
Featured Voices
Rishi Sunak’s Budget signals a significant step-change for the Gover
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Parents are not stepping back from their children's education
Featured Voices
School was not out this summer! Parents want the best for their childr
Crucial Leadership Skills for Future Generations
Featured Voices
Around 79% of employees would quit a job in which they did not feel du
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unproven intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school day as a means

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Fitch Learning
Fitch Learning added a new event 14 hours

Fitch Learning Apprenticeships Roundtable Reveals Best...

Advancing workplace diversity is more important today than ever before. Consumers are taking their business to companies with a proven commitment to...

  • Wednesday, 03 November 2021 05:00 PM
  • London, New York, Singapore
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Cambridge Regional College offers new online Environmental Sustainability course 15 hours 35 minutes ago
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World 15 hours 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6238)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page