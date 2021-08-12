GCSE Results Day 2021 - Sector Response

Over half a million pupils receiving GCSE qualification results #GCSEResults and 520,000 vocational and technical certificates issued

79.1% of entries receive a grade 9-4, a small year-on-year increase of 0.3 percentage points

Around 80% of pupils achieving passing grade of 4 or above in English and Maths

Over half a million pupils are celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday 12 August), with overall grades slightly up on last year.

Results show 79.1% of entries received a grade 4 or above – equivalent to a pass – increasing 0.3 percentage points on last year. Similarly, 80.9% of pupils achieved 4 or above in English and 77.9 in maths, increasing by 0.7 and 0.8 percentage points (ppt) respectively, enabling them to move on to the next stage of education or training despite the disruption of the pandemic.

This year’s GCSE grades were determined by those who know students best – their teachers – with students only assessed on what they had been taught, under plans to ensure fairness for young people.

The figures show 7.7% of entries are at grade 9, 30.0% at grade 7 or above – showing small increases of 1.1 percentage ppt and 2.4 ppts on 2020 respectively.

Ofqual reported earlier this week that the arrangements have also helped limit the widening of historic gaps between groups of students and types of school.

Students receiving results will have the opportunity to move on to a range of high-quality post-16 options, from A levels to vocational and technical qualifications. This is the second year that young people can move on to study T Levels, with seven new subject choices available from September, including Healthcare, Science and Onsite Construction.

Statistics published today show:

Comparison of grades between this year and last year showed broad stability in the historic differences between groups of students.

79.1% of entries receive a grade 4 or above, compared to 78.8% in 2020.

Secondary selective schools had the highest proportion of grades above 7 (68.4%), followed by independent schools (61.2%). There was also a relative increase of 8.6% since 2020 in the proportion of grades at 7 and above in academies, compared with a 7.1% increase in independent schools. In real terms, this means there are 1.10 times more grades at 7 and above in academies, compared to 1.08 times more grades at 7 and above in independent schools, in 2021 compared to 2020.

Small increases in maths and English GCSE at grade 4 and above, with pass rates now 77.9% and 80.9% respectively, with increases of 0.7 and 0.8 percentage points.

Entries into EBacc subjects rose by 2.4% overall with 78.4% of results at grade 4 and above.

Over 520,000 certificates for vocational and technical qualifications at level 1/2 and level 2 have been issued.

This summer’s GCSE grades were subject to quality assurance, with all grades being checked by schools or colleges – and one in five having a sample of their grades checked by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

Today’s GCSE and vocational and technical qualifications results follow results for AS, A level and vocational technical qualifications on Tuesday, which enabled more than 190,000 18-year-olds in England to take up their first choice university place.

Students receiving their results today can get advice about their next steps from the National Careers Service. A wide range of post-16 options are available to this cohort, from the Government’s new pioneering T levels which started last year to hundreds of high-quality apprenticeships and vocational qualifications.

The Government intends for GCSE and A level exams to go ahead next summer, and together with Ofqual recently ran a consultation on arrangements for the assessments to recognise the disruption to students’ education during the pandemic. The proposals include choices about the topics students will be assessed on for some subjects, and giving schools and colleges advance information about the focus of content of the exams for other subjects.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Students should feel proud of their achievements and will now be looking forward to taking their next steps.

“I am also hugely grateful to teachers and school leaders for their hard work to ensure students get the grades they deserve and need to progress to the next stage of their lives.

“There have never been so many great options available for young people, whether that’s going on to study A levels, our pioneering T Levels, starting an apprenticeship or a traineeship. Whatever option young people choose, they can do so with the confidence it will give them the skills and knowledge to get on in life.”

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“If you want to get really valuable experience in the workplace while continuing your studies, we have seven new pioneering T Level qualifications, including science, health, and more digital routes, launching from September.

“There are also a huge number of fantastic apprenticeship opportunities on offer right up to master’s degree level, from engineering and software development to dental nursing and electric vehicle technician, to help you reach your goals.”

Teachers received guidance and support on grading and making objective decisions, and grades were subject to checks by schools with further checks of samples by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

There was also a quality assurance process in place, with all grades being checked by exam centres – and one in five having a sample of their grades checked by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

The National Careers Service’s Exam Results Helpline is available to help young people and their parents think about their next steps and explore the best pathway for them.

The website provides free and impartial information and advice, with professional career advisers also available to speak to via the webchat. And from 9 August, ahead of Results Days, advice will also be available over the phone on the Exam Results Helpline on 0800 100 900, open weekdays 8am-8pm Sat 10am-5pm.

There are also record numbers of vacancies being advertised on the Find An Apprenticeship service including exciting opportunities in sectors such as construction, social care, digital, health and many more.

Sector Response to #GCSEResultsDay

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE grades - they should be proud of what they have achieved in such challenging circumstances. School and college staff have gone above and beyond in order to make the system fair and robust this year.

“This different approach to assessment means it is likely we will see higher results overall this year. This is a natural consequence of the system that the government instructed schools to implement.

“Grades have been arrived at in a completely unique way, so it would not be sensible to compare this year’s results with any other, and any talk of ‘grade inflation’ is unhelpful to students. This year’s results are based on a portfolio of evidence completed by students which has been marked, moderated and quality assured by teachers, school leaders and exam boards.

“In a normal year, we would see the process of comparable outcomes ranking students from top to bottom, meaning that broadly the same proportions of students received each grade. This year students have been able to show what they know, understand and can do, without the high pressure snapshot moment of an exam, where some students will always underperform.

“Using criteria-based grade descriptors this year has meant that if a student’s evidence demonstrates they have achieved what is required of a grade, then that is the grade they are awarded. This is particularly important in English and maths, where a grade three at GCSE leads to a potentially demoralising spiral of resits.

“The government has an opportunity to take a fresh look at the best ways to assess students’ achievements and to consider whether the changes to GCSEs, where, for most subjects, everything is determined by a packed programme of terminal exams is right and fair.”

Commenting ahead of GCSE results day, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“I’m worried about those pupils who may have just missed out on GCSE grades, who will now see their options for a sixth form place and the A-level subjects they can study limited.

“Sixth-form admissions are the wild west of the education system, with every sixth-form determining its own selection criteria. Pupils will face a different fate depending on where they happen to be educated. These fine judgements at such a young age can have impacts that last a lifetime. A particular concern for me are the prospects of poorer pupils who will not necessarily be backed up by sharp elbowed parents fighting their corner.”

“These results reveal that the legacy of the pandemic will be a widened divide between the education haves and have-nots that will scar successive cohorts of pupils for a number of years. It is so important that the Government’s education recovery efforts target the poorest pupils. Our research shows they have suffered the most learning loss during the pandemic.”

Commenting on today’s GCSE results, Tom Richmond, Director of the EDSK think tank, said:

“Pupils and teachers should be congratulated for working so hard despite the disruption to their GCSE courses. Even so, allowing schools to hand out GCSE grades with very little scrutiny of whether those grades are fair and appropriate was always likely to lead to more inflation this year.

“With the proportion of grade 7s and above now almost 40 per cent higher than in 2019 and with the number of pupils receiving straight 9s more than quadrupling over the same period, there is a serious risk that this year’s GCSE grades will be devalued in the eyes of employers and universities.

“If the government had planned ahead, pupils across the country could have sat a reduced number of GCSE exams this summer to reflect the ‘lost learning’ during the pandemic. It is vital that exams go ahead in 2022 to prevent this unsustainable grade inflation from occurring again.

“The potential devaluation of GCSE grades also raises more questions about whether spending almost £200 million a year getting hundreds of thousands of pupils to take up to 30 hours of GCSE exams at age 16 is still necessary, particularly when young people have to stay in education or training until age 18.”

Commenting on today's results, Jon Andrews, Head of Analysis at the Education Policy Institute (EPI) said:

“Higher GCSE grades were to be expected given the approach to assessment and the lack of a rigorous plan from the government to address inconsistencies in awarding grades between schools.

"“It’s important that we don’t let today’s grade changes distract us from the huge learning losses that students have faced. There is a risk that higher grades awarded to young people conceal the underlying losses that they have experienced from the pandemic.

“We know that some pupils had suffered significant learning losses by the spring lockdown, with disadvantaged students most affected. These losses must not be allowed to hold students back as they make the important transition to the next stage of education.

"Our research has shown that a three-year education recovery package totalling £13.5bn will be required to reverse the damage done to pupils’ learning from the pandemic, but the government’s package amounts to less than a quarter of this. We must see far more ambitious plans so that we can give young people the best chance of progressing after such a prolonged period of disruption.

Natalie Perera, Chief Executive of the Education Policy Institute (EPI), commented:

“After today’s results, it’s now imperative that we see a credible plan from the government to support next year’s students through their exams, and make sure that future year groups are not penalised by this year’s rises in grades.

"The government and regulator Ofqual need to ensure a return to a distribution of grades that is much closer to what we saw in 2019, but it must do so in a way that does not harm future year groups, who themselves have seen their education heavily disrupted by the pandemic.”

Commenting on the publication of GCSE results in England and Wales, Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said:

“Congratulations to all the young people receiving their GCSE results. This cohort of students has been through nearly 18 months of huge disruption and uncertainty and they deserve to be able to celebrate today.

“Teachers too have faced huge challenges in drawing up centre assessed grades, not least due to the delays and failure of ministers to put in place timely contingency plans, despite the chaos which ensued over grading last summer.

“It is therefore of real concern that the Government has not yet confirmed any mitigations to ensure that next year’s exam cohort will be assessed fairly and not disadvantaged.

“It is already clear that, regardless of the trajectory of the pandemic in the coming months, mitigations for the class of 2022 will be needed to address the disruption pupils have experienced.

“Young people and their teachers urgently need the detail of what measures are to be adopted for next year, along with what contingency plans will be in place in the event that exams cannot go ahead as planned, so that they have the best possible opportunity to plan, prepare and achieve their best.

“In developing all their proposals, ministers will need to ensure that the unacceptable and avoidable workload pressures teachers and school and college leaders have experienced in the last academic year are not repeated.”

Commenting on results released today, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving GCSE, BTEC and other level 2 vocational results today. The hard work and effort that has gone into these results means students should be truly proud of their fantastic achievements, particularly given the adversity and disruption they’ve faced throughout their courses.

“Every grade is evidenced by examples of students’ work and performance and so everyone can rely on these grades to help students move on to their next step. Like with A-Level results on Tuesday, any talk of different profiles of grades must take into account an understanding that the system used this year was different to both last year and other years previously. To make comparisons without this understanding would be inaccurate.

“A-Level results on Tuesday also demonstrated just how well grades awarded by schools and colleges reflected students’ work. Ofqual said that on checking the evidence that backed up the grades, exam boards asked schools and colleges to reconsider less than 1% of grades submitted. No matter the proportions of grades nationally, this means that schools and colleges have clearly submitted well-evidenced, reasonable grades for students.

“It is refreshing to know that all students will receive a grade based on their own work and their own merit. In a normal year, the number of top grades is a relatively fixed proportion and the decision about which grade a student gets comes down to where they sit in the rank of order of exams scores. This year’s grades, being evidenced by example of students’ work, arguably tell you far more about what each individual knows and can do.

“Due to this phenomenon in normal years, NEU members are clear that lessons from the pandemic can be learned which could improve the assessment system in England and make grading standards more meaningful and robust. As such, the NEU is supporting an independent commission on assessment and qualifications, chaired by Professor Louise Hayward of the University of Glasgow, which seeks to meet the future needs of students, teachers, our economy and our society.

"This is by no means the end of the road for these students' education recovery. We need to see sustainable learning for them as they progress to the next stage, so that they can be properly supported as we emerge from the pandemic. This calls for significantly better funding than has been pledged by government.

“The workload that was thrust upon students and teachers alike, to ensure grades arrived today, cannot be ignored. Information about how to award grades in the absence of exams came to them far too late and, before that, there was a shameful refusal by government to offer any kind of Plan B. This negligence is continuing into 2022 with no hint from government of a contingency plan, when one is surely needed. We demand Gavin Williamson urgently lays out plans for grading next summer, to avoid a repeat of the unacceptable chaos and workload caused by him this year.”

CBI RESPONDS TO GCSE RESULTS DAY

Alissa Dhaliwal, CBI Head of Skills, said:

“Students receiving their GCSE results should be immensely proud of the hard work they have put into their studies. The resilience young people have shown throughout the pandemic is highly valued by employers.

“Regardless of their results, there are great options for students to pursue in education, vocational training and employment. Whatever route they choose, developing skills like communication, creativity and teamwork will help them to thrive. Employers stand ready to offer support through Kickstart placements, apprenticeships and T Levels.”

On the widening attainment gap, Alissa said:

“Ensuring young people from all backgrounds can fulfil their potential in education is crucial to securing a more inclusive economy. We can’t allow the pandemic to worsen existing inequalities.

“Employers want diverse workforces which reflect the talent they know exists in all corners of society. Firms will continue playing their part by working closely with schools and investing in young people from all walks life."

On STEM subject uptake, Alissa said:

“With STEM subjects only increasing in importance as digitisation and automation transform work, it’s great to see an uptick in the number of students studying physics, chemistry and biology. This will help young people and businesses keep at pace with the fast-changing needs of our economy.”

On the number of entries for arts and design, Alissa said:

“A balanced curriculum is valued by employers, so they will be pleased to see more pupils studying arts and design. These subjects help foster skills like creativity and strong communication which are vital to succeeding at work.”

Responding to this year’s GCSE results, Professor Louise Hayward, Chair of the Independent Assessment Commission (IAC) said:



“All students and educators alike have faced an assessment period under the toughest of circumstances and they all deserve huge credit for their efforts. “All students and educators alike have faced an assessment period under the toughest of circumstances and they all deserve huge credit for their efforts. “However, the exam results from this year and last year follow from a pre-pandemic system that was already not fit for purpose.

“It is time for a New Era underpinning how we assess our young people and how we prepare them for their life after school. “The controversy last year shone a light on the left behind, and no matter how hard some young people try they are destined to fail and leave school without meaningful qualifications. “This year has shown that with proper resources and support in place teacher assessment can help improve the current system, which often works against those already most disadvantaged and leaves many young people stressed about qualifications and disinterested in learning. “To be clear, this year’s results should be seen more as a grade correction, not grade inflation. “The Independent Assessment Commission is committed to change. We have taken swathes of evidence and will publish our interim report soon. The pandemic and the exam process and outcomes have exposed flaws in the current system, but these flaws pre-date the pandemic. “The current system is not working for far too many people - not for parents, teachers, employers and most importantly not for far too many of our young people. “The IAC wants more for young people in England and more for the future of England. The current system fails to inspire too many pupils, is seen as limiting by many teachers and schools and does not meet the needs of society and the wider economy. “We should use this moment to challenge the current system, we have a generational opportunity to work together to create a system that works for all.” Dr Fiona Aldridge, Director for Policy and Research at Learning and Work, said “Congratulations to all of the young people and adults receiving their results today - and to the teachers and trainers who have supported them. You have worked so hard in such difficult circumstances to achieve your grades. Well done! "This generation of young people have experienced the double whammy of both a disrupted education and reduced job opportunities, risking long-term damage to their career prospects. Our role now is to ensure that they have the right opportunities and support to take the next step, whether that is further learning and training, a job or an apprenticeship.”

Commenting on today’s GCSE results, Manan Khurma, Founder and CEO of Cuemath – the global EdTech company, said:

“The pandemic’s school closures and disruptions mean students have had to learn much of the GCSE syllabus virtually. Their success is due to advanced, online EdTech platforms using innovative techniques and varied learning - creating a more personalised approach to educating.”

“Today’s GCSE results are when EdTech platforms graduated with an ‘A’ grade. The results show the scope and true potential of EdTech, as the future of education.”

“EdTech has complemented traditional teaching over the last 18 months, and allowed schools to cope with the pandemic. Schools and educators cannot ignore EdTech’s ability to make teaching and learning more engaging, productive and flexible for teachers and students.”

“EdTech ensures no student is left behind and helps create a level playing field in the classroom. With students and teachers now accustomed to online learning, EdTech will undoubtedly play a more central role in schools.”

Agata Nowakowska, Area Vice President EMEA, Skillsoft:

“GCSE results day is the pinnacle event on the school calendar. This year, with lockdowns, homeschooling and the scrapping of exams, it’s been a tumultuous time - one that many students will not soon forget.

Following on from the A-Level results earlier in the week, it's disappointing to see that the number of girls taking GCSE Computing and Engineering has decreased this year. There are so many programmes aimed at getting girls interested in these areas, but we need to go further to challenge and eradicate the old fashioned views that are clearly still very much ingrained in the public consciousness. It's no coincidence that while most girls show some interest in STEM subjects at 10 or 11 years of age, this tends to wane by age 15.

Schools must continue to find new ways to keep girls engaged in STEM subjects, by providing the opportunity to build websites, learn to code or use robotic toys. By showcasing female role models, organising technology-related events and working with schools to find new ways to inspire students, businesses can also continue to encourage involvement. After all, female uptake in STEM has the duplicitous advantage of closing the gender and skills gaps, what’s not to lose.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“Congratulations to every student receiving their GCSE or BTEC results today, these are incredible achievements in truly unprecedented circumstances.

“However, todays results also present a stark warning that the Conservatives are letting down our country. Children on free school meals have been abandoned by this government and students in state schools are again being outstripped by their more advantaged private school peers. These widening attainment gaps are testament to the Conservatives’ failed approach to education.

“The Government has been warned that without action the Covid legacy will be one of widening inequalities, yet their recovery plan is woefully insufficient. Labour has set out a bold recovery plan that would support every child to bounce back from the pandemic. It’s time the Conservatives get behind Labour’s plan and match our ambition for children’s futures.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers research director Paul Warner said,

“There’s still a big job to do in making sure young people know what their options are and that’s why AELP has teamed up with the Careers and Enterprise Company to produce a new ‘What’s Next?’ resource (Technical Education Pathways Resource | CEC Resource Directory (careersandenterprise.co.uk)) which explains all of the main opportunities outside university that can put a young person on the road to a successful career. Apprenticeship vacancies are now running at record levels and therefore we urge parents and young people to use the government’s Find an Apprenticeship website to see what is available in the manufacturing, service and professional sectors (Find an apprenticeship - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

“AELP believes that popular and well-taught Applied Generals at levels 2 and 3 should be available as part of the choices which young people can make. The government needs to be cautious before deciding that T levels are the only level 3 option other than university or an apprenticeship.”

Commenting on the release of this year's GCSE results, Chief Executive of AoC, respresenting over 93% of England's further education colleges, David Hughes said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE, vocational and technical Level 2 results today and a huge thank you to their teachers in schools and colleges who have worked so hard to supporting students through a hugely disrupted year. Students should be proud of their results and confident that grades are meaningful. It's near impossible to compare outcomes with previous years because of the different way assessment was done.

"Many young people will be excited to enrol in their local college, others to have achieved their GCSE English and maths resit or the qualifications they need to progress in learning or into work. Colleges will be working hard to ensure everyone that needs a place can get one, but we need the Government to step in with the extra funding as soon as the student is recruited, much the same way as in universities. The lagged funding formula currently used makes it much harder for colleges to ensure they have the capacity cater for every student.

"It’s not just 16-year-olds collecting their results today. Over 44,000 16 to 18-year-old resit students have improved their GCSE English performance to grade 4 or above this year and over 48,000 have achieved this improvement in GCSE maths. We know how crucial these achievements will be for young people enhancing their educational and progression opportunities.

"All of today’s successes must not hide the fact that the resit policy needs a major overhaul. The resit policy is unfair and there are still too many who will fail year on year - in a year that has put inequalities in education under the spotlight, what better time to review the entire GCSE policy. It’s time to rethink how we assess young people and adults who do not achieve grade 4 the first time round to truly put fairness at the heart of our education system.”

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chair of the Sutton Trust and chair of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

“Teachers and students alike should be proud of their achievements today in the wake of the disruption over the last year.

GCSEs are a pivotal moment in a young person’s life: they’re passports to next steps, whether that’s further study or training. The attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers has also increased due to the effects of the pandemic which have impacted disadvantaged students most keenly.

As these students have faced the most obstacles in their learning this year, it’s crucial that there is support for their learning as they enter post-16 education. Specifically, we’d like to see pupil premium funding extended to 16-19 year old learners.”

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

“No one who has worked so hard during such a difficult year should miss out on a sixth form place because of a lack of funding. For the Government to snatch young people’s futures away like that would be unforgivable.

“After all the stress and anxiety they have been through, young people deserve certainty and support. The Government should give them a clear guarantee: if you get the grades, you get the place. And it must back up that guarantee with the extra funding sixth forms need.

“Children, parents and teachers have been let down over and over again by this Conservative Government. Its catch-up funding is so inadequate that its own Education Recovery Adviser resigned over it.

“There is nothing more important than investing in children and young people – and that must include making sure they get the sixth form places they deserve.”

Madhavi Kotecha, Engineering Team Lead - Robotic Pick at Ocado Technology comments:

“It’s been so impressive to see the resilience of GCSE students in 2021 following another year of disruption. As a woman working in the technology industry, it’s especially great to see a rising number of female students who have done well in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. For example, according to JCQ almost 50% of female students achieved a score of 7 in Computing and just over half scored the same in ICT.

“I’m hopeful that these results will also foster a new cohort of women in the tech industry. Pre-covid I helped run Engineering Masterclasses for STEM students aged 13-14, and it was always a pleasure to see more than half the students being girls in these classes. Tech is a great space to work in, because the breadth of specialisms and skill sets needed means there are many avenues in no matter what students have studied so far. We’re at an inflexion point in the digital era now, which means the demand for people with skills in AI, robotics and the cloud is soaring. But ultimately it’s curiosity for how things work that eventually leads to careers in these disciplines - and that starts at school.

“I’d encourage any student thinking about getting into the tech sector to do so, but particularly the young women out there! We need to build a tech workforce that is better representative of the world we live in - and that starts with boosting the numbers of girls who are taking up STEM subjects at GCSE level. And women in technology leadership positions act as a catalyst to encourage other women and girls into that space -- that representation really starts to impact girls from school age.

“All that said, even if this week’s results weren’t quite what students hoped for, there’s so much room for learning beyond school - and at any stage of life. I’m currently undertaking a Masters degree in Technology Management, to ensure my skills continue to grow at each stage of my career. Many great tech professionals come through non-traditional routes too, so the door’s never closed.”

David Lakin, IET Head of Education & Safeguarding, said: “Many congratulations to all those receiving their GCSE results today. It has been a very difficult 18 months for schools, teachers and, of course, students who have worked hard during these unprecedented times.

“It’s crucial that we ensure young people have access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education from an early age so that they can have their eyes opened to the exciting and creative world and career options in engineering.

“However, we need to look at the huge focus on Maths and Physics, as the role of an engineer is about problem solving creative challenges. It is important to harness students’ creativity and young people should be encouraged to study creative subjects such as Design Technology and the Arts.

“This is why a broad and balanced education for all young people is fundamental to the supply of future engineers and technicians, ensuring they have a rounded knowledge and the skills required for a career in engineering.

“In order for us to be able to do this, it is crucial that all young people have an equal opportunity to digitally engage with, and access, the exciting opportunities a career in engineering and technology offers. Tackling the digital divide is a hugely important task and that is why, as founding members of the Digital Poverty Alliance, we are working together to bring an end to this inequality, which has been highlighted so starkly during the pandemic.

“We want all young people to thrive and have the choice of the full range of learning options whether that be at university or an apprenticeship. There are many different routes into a career in engineering so no matter what results students receive today, there are lots of options to suit them.”