 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free Training Series Teaches Business Skills for Networking Professionals

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Free Training Series

Third Course in Popular Extreme Academy Training Series Teaches Business Skills for Networking Professionals

Free Livestreamed Course Begins August 5; Join Thousands of Aspiring IT Professionals Turning to Extreme for Training and Certification in the Fast-Growing Technology Industry 

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the third course in its Extreme Academy Live IT training program, Advance Your Career, will begin on August 5. The free, four-week course offers an inside perspective on the networking industry usually learned through years on the job. No IT experience is required to enroll.

Instructors will walk participants through the role networking plays in delivering business outcomes using real world examples. Participants will learn to understand and articulate the value organizations gain from modern IT networks. They’ll learn to decode networking industry jargon and get tips from experienced professionals on what it takes to have a successful career in IT, including how to “speak business” and the soft skills that can help both aspiring and experienced IT professionals become better, more engaged employees.

Key Facts

  • Extreme Academy is an academic curriculum designed to educate experienced and aspiring IT professionals on networking, security, and cloud fundamentals, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI). Participants who complete Extreme Academy Live coursework can earn key accreditations and certifications, including an Extreme Networks Associate-level qualification. Over 11,000 participants are currently enrolled.
  • The past year has forced organizations of all sizes to take a hard look at their IT and networking investments in their pursuit of digital transformation. Functional leaders need an IT partner to drive business outcomes, as well as the requisite knowledge for a productive conversation. Participants in the Advance Your Career course will explore the role networks play in a modern business environment and will leave with a better understanding of IT jargon, networking industry trends, and the reasoning behind IT strategies.
  • The first two courses in Extreme Academy Live, Introduction to Future Networking and Building Robust and Secure Wireless Networks, are available for free on-demand via Extreme’s YouTube channel. Extreme offers free, accessible IT training and certification that is available live and on-demand as part of its efforts to narrow the digital divide and build a stronger IT workforce.
  • Extreme Academy is also available as an onsite course that can be integrated into existing curriculums or taught alongside current coursework and training at colleges, universities, or businesses. The curriculum consists of flexible lesson plans that can be structured for virtual classrooms or live instruction, enabling each institution to customize Extreme Academy to fit their students’ needs. Participating organizations receive teaching resources, state-of-the-art lab equipment, and a diverse training portfolio. To bring Extreme Academy to your organization, contact Extreme Networks via academy.extremenetworks.com.  

Extreme Academy Live Participant Highlights

Satyend Appiah, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Introduction to Future Networking, United Kingdom

“I started as a service desk analyst four years ago and worked my way up to become an infrastructure engineer. My goal is to one day specialize in networking, and Extreme Academy is helping me achieve that goal. It has been a highly insightful, informative course and I have no doubt this knowledge and content will help me excel in my future career.”

Steve Burgess, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Introduction to Future Networking, United States

“I love working with technology, so wherever I work I have asked to handle the networks. I am currently a systems administrator because I was the only one who volunteered! This class has been wonderful and has helped me refresh my foundational knowledge. I now understand why certain tasks are necessary, not just how to do them.” 

Chad Kietzman, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Building Robust and Secure Wireless Networks, United States

“We are using Extreme Academy to build the bench in our technology department. Extreme Academy is giving my team the foundation to understand IT basics and helps me better explain in detail how our network works. We are all gaining knowledge and using it to build a better network and user experience.”

Executive Perspective

Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extreme Networks

“In the highly competitive IT industry, having non-technical business knowledge in addition to technical skill is a hugely valuable differentiator. These skills are often learned through experience, but Extreme Academy allows us to give aspiring IT professionals insider knowledge and insights before they have to learn on the job. Extreme is proud to provide an accessible introduction to the technology industry and key skills for an even wider audience as we continue to expand Extreme Academy and inspire the next generation of technology leaders.”

THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF PSYCHIATRISTS SELECTS D2Lâ€™S BRIGHTSPACE TO DELIVER ITS WORLD-CLASS TRAINING TO MEMBERS
Sector News
D2L (@D2L), a global learning technology leader, today announced that
Chancellor marks Help to Grow scheme launch with teach-in alongside business owners
Sector News
The Chancellor (@rishisunak) has called on small and medium business l
Nearly half of workers are overworking to prove they can be trusted at home
Sector News
Working After Hours: 49% of Workers are Sending Emails Late at Night o

Additional Resources

You may also be interested in these articles:

Personality Tests to Help You Pick the Right Career
Sector News
Self-awareness is important for choosing a career path for yourself. U
Teachers: Our Unsung Heroes of 2021
Sector News
The events of the past 18 months have had an impact on everyone. Many
Open event for games, animation and visual effects course
Sector News
Barnsley Collegen (@BarnsleyCollege) and NextGen are holding an open e
Free Chromebooks on offer as Fife College partners with Shell on new digital skills course
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) is offering free Google Chromebooks to stu
THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF PSYCHIATRISTS SELECTS D2L’S BRIGHTSPACE TO DELIVER ITS WORLD-CLASS TRAINING TO MEMBERS
Sector News
D2L (@D2L), a global learning technology leader, today announced that
Chancellor marks Help to Grow scheme launch with teach-in alongside business owners
Sector News
The Chancellor (@rishisunak) has called on small and medium business l
Nearly half of workers are overworking to prove they can be trusted at home
Sector News
Working After Hours: 49% of Workers are Sending Emails Late at Night o
New skills for a greener future - Aston Group teams up with Waltham Forest College to install their first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger
Sector News
New skills emerge through efforts to support the low carbon and green
Revealed: These are the 10 best cities for graduates in the UK
Sector News
From average salaries, job opportunities and transport to the cost of
Wales highly efficient research sector punches above its weight new report
Sector News
Wales’ research institutions achieve results beyond their scale, acc
Why new skills strategies are a top priority for a sustainable workforce
Sector News
New technologies, socio-economic developments and critical events like
Baking her way to success
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has had a d

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 11 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Committed to mental health – University Centre Leeds becomes early adopter of new charter: University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreL…
View Original Tweet

Alicia
Alicia has published a new article: Teachers: Our Unsung Heroes of 2021 3 hours 21 minutes ago
william bradley
william bradley commented on The Importance of Social-Emotional Learning with At-Risk Students 5 hours 59 minutes ago

SEL is helpful to both children and adults, increasing self-awareness,...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5926)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page