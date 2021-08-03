 
Oxford International Education Group signs partnership agreement with San Francisco State University


Graduates at San Francisco State University

San Francisco State University (@SFSU) and Oxford International Education Group have signed a partnership agreement to jointly develop a program that will provide international students with the opportunity to take first-year academic credit classes at the University and earn credit toward their degree while improving their English language skills.

Upon successful completion of this new International Year One University Pathway Program, students will matriculate to a San Francisco State undergraduate degree program. Expected to launch in January 2022, the program will be delivered through an ongoing collaboration between Oxford International and SF State.

Ideally located in the heart of San Francisco, SF State offers students a rigorous academic education that aims to prepare graduates for their future as thriving global citizens. More than 27,000 students attend the University, including international students from more than 100 countries.

Oxford International is an accredited, private education provider that offers academic English courses at schools in the U.K. and North America. They offer routes to higher education through university pathway programs in partnership with universities across the U.K. and Europe and through OI Digital Institute, they deliver online academic and vocational courses to create life-enhancing experiences for students worldwide. The new International Year One University Pathway Program will expand its existing locations from the U.K. and Europe to now include the United States.  

“Our new partnership with San Francisco State University has been the culmination of many months of working collaboratively to bring new opportunities to our students and global partner network,” said Lil Bremermann-Richard, Oxford International’s chief executive officer. “Underpinned by our core values, we share with the University the desire to create life-changing educational experiences that enable students to reach their full potential.”

“SF State is excited to collaborate with Oxford International Education Group on a student-centred program that will provide students globally with greater access to an SF State education and increase campus diversity,” said Alex Hwu, dean of SF State’s College of Extended Learning. “We look forward to welcoming the first cohort to San Francisco in January 2022.” 

Both organizations are excited about the new agreement and its value for future international students and the student community at SF State. Information about the International Year One University Pathway program and admissions will be publicized with a launch campaign in the fall of 2021. 

