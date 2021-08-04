 
LSBF Singapore partners with The University of Law to offer postgraduate programmes

The London School of Business and Finance in Singapore (@LSBFSingapore) and The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw) announced today their partnership and the launch of three new postgraduate programmes in law.

The postgraduate programmes offered are Master of Law in International Corporate Finance, Master of Law in International Business Law and Master of Science in Legal Technology. The programmes will be delivered online or in-person at LSBF Singapore’s campus to offer more flexibility to students.

LSBF Singapore’s new programmes aim to promote a learner-centered method. Each module is divided into several units, using the Prepare, Engage, Consolidate approach to ensure students can complete a complex set of tasks and activities autonomously. Students with a non-law background are also welcomed to apply and will be invited to follow a two-weeks comprehensive induction, covering the key principles of the common law system in England and Wales before progressing to the programmes.

Through these new programmes, LSBF Singapore’s School of Business and Law aims to provide its students with valuable practical insights as well as theoretical knowledge in the different areas of law.

ULaw is the latest addition to LSBF Singapore’s international portfolio of partnerships that comprises Grenoble Ecole De Management, University of East London and University of Greenwich. The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education and training in the UK, also offering Business, Criminology and Policing courses with multiple campuses in the UK and internationally. Their courses are available online, full time and part time.

Commenting on this new partnership, Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global said:

“We are extremely proud to partner with ULaw, which has been awarded a five-star rating from QS Stars, as well as being named the best University in England for Overall Student Satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2020 (NSS). The partnership allows us to extend our offer and allow students everywhere in the world to have access to the excellence of the UK Higher Education system. ULaw and LSBF Singapore believe and promote innovative and contemporary teaching practices and we aim to extend our international offer to more students in the years to come.”

Vassilis Konstantinou, Pro Vice Chancellor International at The University of Law, said:

“We are delighted to be entering into this exciting partnership with LSBF in Singapore. Working with such a highly trusted partner, we are able to bring our renowned high quality legal education to Singapore. Legal services are no longer limited by geographical boundaries, and it is imperative to bring an international outlook to legal education. The portfolio that we will offer with LSBF includes cutting-edge programmes such as Legal Technology and International Corporate Finance, providing students with crucial skills and knowledge required by the future legal profession in Singapore, and globally. We look forward to welcoming our first students to these programmes and provide our services to the Legal community of Singapore.”

