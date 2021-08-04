Before it Begins, DWP Restart Scheme Creates 800 jobs across 60 sites in East Central England

Employment start-up Jobs 22 and local partners engage 800 employment coaches to run £200 million Restart Scheme over four years to support over 111,000 jobseekers across Bedfordshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Staffordshire, North Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire
Today Jobs 22 announces its Restart Scheme in East Central England, part of the government’s Plan for Jobs following the global pandemic. Jobs 22 won the contract to run the Restart Scheme with local employability partners (listed below) from over 60 locations across the region. Together they will deliver comprehensive and consistent support to long term unemployed people via 800 employment coaches hired from around the region. By offering support services locally, Jobs 22’s Restart Scheme will bring millions of pounds into the seven counties that make up East Central England’s Restart Scheme area.
“We are proud to be joining the DWP’s efforts to get the country back to work,” said Jobs 22 Managing Director, Aaron Henricksen. “We’ve created a journey for Restart Scheme participants that is centred in their local communities. We prioritise working with small to medium businesses based locally, so all our partners and support providers are familiar to participants. Our regional infrastructure for the Restart Scheme means we can offer services that fuel local economies and support local residents back into work.”
- 60 locations offering Restart Scheme services across East Central region
- 800 employment coaches plus support teams to support long term unemployed in the area
- 111,000 participants expected to benefit from Restart Scheme support
The Restart Scheme will provide employability support to over 1 million unemployed people in England and Wales. Restart Scheme will complement the vital work of Jobcentre Plus with extra expertise, investment, innovation and additional capacity for tailored support. The Scheme will provide up to one year of tailored support for each participant. For some this might be bespoke training to take advantage of opportunities in a growth sector or to succeed in a major recruitment exercise, for others it might be support to get the right certificates to take up a job in a different industry such as construction or transport or to update skills such as IT.
How it works: There is an Employment Coach for every Restart Scheme participant in the region. Through regular contact they develop a strong understanding of each individuals’ employment history, skills, aspirations and support needs to develop the right package of support to help each participant succeed. Participants receive up to a year’s support from Jobs 22 and its delivery partners.
|
Counties in ‘East Central’
|
Local companies delivering Restart Scheme
|
Restart Scheme Locations (multiple offices in some locations)
|
Bedfordshire
|
Jobs 22
|
Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton
|
Buckinghamshire (North)
|
Jobs 22 and TCHC
|
Aylesbury Vale, Milton Keynes
|
Leicestershire
|
Jobs 22 and Business 2 Business, Acorn Training, Workpays and Twin
|
Blaby, Charnwood, Harborough, Hinckley, Kettering, Leicester, Melton Mowbray, Oadby and Wigston, West Leicester
|
Lincolnshire
|
Jobs 22, Steadfast Training, First College Lincs and Acis Group
|
Boston, East Lindsey, Lincoln, North Kesteven, South Holland, West Lindsey
|
Northamptonshire
|
Jobs 22, Acorn Training, Workpays and North Northamptonshire Council EADS
|
Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Northampton, Wellingborough
|
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
|
Jobs 22, Acorn Training and Stoke-on-Trent Council JET
|
Cannock Chase, East Stafford, Lichfield, Newcastle Under Lyme, Stafford, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent, South Staffordshire, Tamworth
|
Warwickshire
|
Jobs 22 and PET Xi
|
North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Rugby, Warwick