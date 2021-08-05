https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/05/whats-the-difference-between-the-new-turing-scheme-and-erasmus/
What’s the difference between the new Turing Scheme and Erasmus?Posted by: mediaofficer, Posted on: - Categories: Universities
This week we confirmed that 40,000 students will be able to study and work abroad thanks to our new international programme to study and work abroad, the Turing Scheme.
39 universities, 114 schools and 110 further education applications across the UK will be awarded grants to support these placements.
It opens a wealth of opportunities allowing students to take up work and placements in over 150 countries around the world, including Canada, Japan, and the United States.
The Turing Scheme replaced the Erasmus programme this year.
But what are the key differences between Erasmus and Turing and why is the Turing Scheme an improvement?
- It's a global scheme: Unlike the Erasmus Scheme, which was mainly EU focused, the Turing Scheme is a truly global programme with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK education settings. This year over 150 countries are involved.
- It will benefit more people from disadvantaged backgrounds: The Turing Scheme is targeted at all students, particularly the most disadvantaged. While the UK was part of Erasmus, the most privileged were 1.7 times more likely to benefit from studying abroad. Through the Turing Scheme we are introducing new funding for travel for disadvantaged HE students and new funding for travel-related costs like visas, passports and related travel insurance. 48% of people expected to take part in the scheme this year are from disadvantaged backgrounds.
- Greater support with travel costs: Erasmus+ only provided travel support to participants who travelled to Partner Countries, which was around only 3% of UK participants. With the Turing Scheme, we have introduced funding for travel costs for disadvantaged HE students. Additionally, we are providing funding for visas, passports and related travel insurance.
- Continued support with tuition fees: As with Erasmus+, we expect tuition fees to be waived by host universities. UK students going abroad for the whole academic year may also continue to qualify for a large contribution made towards their UK tuition fees for the year they are away.
For more information, including what settings can take part, visit our last piece on the Turing Scheme: What you need to know about the Turing Scheme - The Education Hub (blog.gov.uk).
