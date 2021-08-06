 
Philip Davies MP praises Bradford Hub

Philip Davies MP visits Bradford Hub

An MP has heaped praised on a project aimed at getting people into work – and vowed to do anything possible to support them and ensure continued employment opportunities across the area.

Shipley MP Philip Davies visited The Bradford Hub, a joint venture with Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) and the Department for Work and Pensions, which provides employment support, training opportunities and money advice to young people, the homeless, asylum seekers and those with special needs.

Mr Davies said:

“I want to see more job opportunities coming to the area and I will continue to do everything I can to secure investment in the area and encourage businesses to open here, creating much needed jobs.

“I saw first-hand how much of a difference the hub can make to someone looking for work.

It helps people build confidence and feel equipped ready for the world of work. The range of services offered is fantastic and I am delighted we have something like this in our area people can benefit from. People can learn interview skills, how to market transferrable skills and develop new skills as well as access outreach staff from the Job Centre, career advisers and tutors.”

Mr Davies talked with students about his career in Asda before becoming and MP and offered to support future sessions focusing on customer services and marketing for the hub. He also spoke with Job Centre staff and National Careers Advisers.

The beginning of an amazing journey

Bradford College’s Community and Distance Learning Manager, and The Youth Hub host Duncan Burnett said: “It was a real pleasure to meet the MP for Shipley, Philip Davies. We’re at the beginning of an amazing journey in the Bradford District for any young person 18-25 who is being supported by the DWP. I was thrilled to be invited to help design Vibe, Bradford’s Youth Hub and was only too happy to offer Forster College as a home for the many local services to meet and support local people under one roof. I feel Vibe, when launched fully this September, will revolutionise the way we support young people into work. We can support those who are furthest from the labour market with multiple barriers to learning and work, through to our graduate offer to support those who have been to Uni or taken higher level learning and now find themselves needing support to get into work targeted support.  With the services, learning providers and the DWP work coaches based in Forster College, we can fill skills gaps, overcome barriers and take advantage of Kickstart programmes, sector based work academy programmes (SWAPs) and employment academies in collaboration with SkillsHouse."

If you would like support yourself or to refer a young person to Vibe, Bradfords Youth Hub Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Or ask your work coach to refer you.

Mr Davies has been invited back to the hub later in the year for lunch cooked by the students, donated by local retailers.

