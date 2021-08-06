 
Panel of experts to shape future of music education

Nick Gibb

A team of experts has been assembled to help shape the future of music education so that all pupils have the opportunity to sing, and be taught a musical instrument and make music with others, the Government has announced today.  

The new expert advisory panel will help produce a new National Plan for Music Education (NPME) next year. The plan will be informed by the music education consultation report published today, which found that studying music can have a positive impact on young people’s wellbeing, confidence and communication skills.

The panel is made up of teachers, Music Education Hub leaders, music industry representatives and other music education experts, including representatives from the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, UK Music, as well as Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England (ACE), whose independent Review of Music Education in England informed the original NPME.

The new NPME, co-published by the Department for Education and Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, will build upon the current plan that saw the establishment of the national network of Music Education Hubs, which support the delivery of music education in schools all over the country.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said:

“Having the opportunity to be taught and play musical instruments is enriching and fulfilling. I, like many others, wish I’d had a stronger music education and had more of an opportunity to play instruments in my time at school.

“That’s why we want all schools to have a rigorous and broad music curriculum, that inspires their pupils to love music, and the new panel will play a vital part in achieving that by informing the new National Plan for Music Education.

“Their wealth of experience will be hugely valuable to the future of music education, helping to inspire a new generation of musicians in this country.”

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said:

“I'm delighted to have such a brilliant team of music industry experts supporting this refresh of the National Plan for Music Education.

“The panel's expertise will guide us to ensure that young people from all backgrounds will have access to an exceptional music education. This will not only benefit student wellbeing, but also help grow the pipeline of people participating in our wonderful cultural and creative sectors."

The appointment of the panel, chaired by Veronica Wadley (Baroness Fleet), follows a Government consultation on music education which found that studying music can have a positive impact on young people’s wellbeing, confidence and communication skills.

Chair of the panel, Veronica Wadley said:

“I am delighted to be chairing an outstanding panel of advisors who I know will make a great contribution to the refreshed NPME – and help shape the future of music education.

It is so important that every child and young person, from whatever background and area, has the opportunity to benefit from learning to sing and play a musical instrument, improving not only concentration, self-confidence and academic attainment but also raising expectations of what they can achieve in all areas of their lives.”

Panel member, YolanDa Brown said:

"Music is powerful, it gives joy, hope, escapism and more. I believe that every child and young person should have the opportunity to access and experience music with no barriers, from the most diverse composers and genres.

“I am honoured to be part of the NPME advisory panel, full of passionate people who like me, want something special for young people across the country on their music education journey."

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin – Chief Executive, UK Music said:

“Music education is vitally important, not just because of the huge role it plays in enriching the lives of so many children but also because of the immense cultural, social and economic contribution it makes to our country.

“We look forward to contributing to a new National Plan that will give pupils from every background the best possible opportunities and recognise music as one of our greatest national assets.”

The panel will work with the DfE and DCMS to ensure the refreshed plan supports the Government’s aims for all young people to have access to a high quality music education and opportunities to explore music as far as their interest and talents allow.

The Government also published the consultation response on music education today which will help to inform the refreshed NPME, due to be published next year. 

