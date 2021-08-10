 
Poly Powers Inclusive Learning in London School

Poly today announced that KORU Independent AP Academy, a London-based alternate provision school for children aged 11-16, has delivered a game-changing standard of uninterrupted remote, inclusive learning that is powered by Poly. In order to accommodate a wide range of technological requirements among students and staff, the academy selected professional-grade and high-accessibility Poly EagleEye Mini cameras, Poly Blackwire 3200 headsets and Poly Adoption Essentials Workshop for Education Service.

When the first lockdown in March 2020 presented an urgent requirement for remote learning, KORU Independent AP Academy turned to Poly for easy-to-use audio and video conferencing solutions that would ensure continuity of the students’ learning experience and minimal impact on their emotional wellbeing.

Following Poly’s complimentary services consultation, KORU Independent AP Academy utilized the Poly Adoption Essentials Workshop for Education Service to equip their teachers with solutions and skills to deliver remote learning. In just six weeks, Poly EagleEye Mini cameras and Poly Blackwire 3200 headsets were fully deployed to standardize teaching for all students.

Bringing crystal clear audio and video, the Poly solutions enable students to be immersed in lessons wherever they join from and ensure seamless interactions between staff and students. The Poly EagleEye Mini and the Poly Blackwire 3200 solutions are easy to use, with USB plug-and-play functionality and a beveled design around buttons to guarantee intuitive, tactile interaction for accessibility.

Using Poly technology, KORU Independent AP Academy is ideally placed to deliver a hybrid learning approach that ensures consistent experience for any combination of in-class and remote students, for the virtual parents’ evenings, and for the teachers who provide absence coverage for their colleagues.

“The team at Poly enabled me to think about all aspects of remote learning, from holding my team meetings to enabling staff to teach remotely in a safe and secure manner,” commented Shona Anderson, headteacher at KORU Independent AP Academy. “Nothing was too much trouble and the team at Poly was able to individualize its recommendations for my school.”

“The past 12 months have been uniquely challenging for delivering uninterrupted, high standards of education to all students in a safe environment,” said Faye Willingale, director of global service quality at Poly. “Our partnership with KORU Independent AP Academy demonstrates how, underpinned with the right technology, schools and colleges can pivot quickly to deliver rich learning experiences that benefit both young people and their teachers.”

