Virgin Media O2 announces 400 new roles, including 100 apprenticeships, as part of nationwide job boost on A-Level results day

Virgin Media O2 (@VirginMedia, @O2, @VMO2News) launches nationwide jobs boost recruiting 400 roles including field engineers, apprenticeships and retail positions 

  • Applications are now open to join Virgin Media O2 with more jobs available later this year
  • More than 300 Field Engineer roles, including 100 apprenticeships, and 100 retail roles nationwide will support the company’s mission to upgrade the UK and supercharge communities
  • According to new research by Virgin Media O2 carried out by YouthSight, a career in tech and telecommunications is one of the top career pathways (22%) for digitally native Gen-Z
  • But a gender divide prevails, with men (35%) four and a half times more likely than women (8%) to pursue a career in tech

LONDON (10th August) Virgin Media O2 announces plans to recruit 400 employees, including 100 apprentices, across the UK by the end of 2021. The announcement comes after the newly established company set out its plans to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years.

There are more than 300 Field Engineer positions on offer with Virgin Media between now and the end of this year, roles which will support the firm on its mission to upgrade the UK and supercharge communities.

No prior experience is required, with successful applicants given comprehensive on-the-job training, ongoing business support and a company vehicle.  Positions will be available across the UK – including in London and the South East, the North West and Scotland.

Of these positions, 100 are apprenticeship roles reinforcing Virgin Media O2’s commitment to helping individuals build experience, skills and knowledge through vocational and academic learning while earning a salary. Apprentices will earn a Telecoms Operative Level 2 Apprenticeship qualification on completion.

Tech is a top career destination for Gen Z

News of these roles come as new research from Virgin Media O2, carried out by YouthSight, finds that the Gen Z workforce believe the top skills they bring to the table are a strong grasp of technology (62%), a greater awareness of diversity (34%) and innovative thinking (31%).

This generation of digital natives are keen to make the most of their skill set, with over 1 in 5 (22%) interested in pursuing a career in tech and telecommunications. However, the data shows a gender divide still prevails in STEM, with 35% of men keen to pursue a tech career compared to just 8% of women.  Engineering is one of the top ten career pathways (14%) – but men (21%) are three times more likely than women (7%) to pursue jobs in this field.

The research also indicated lingering concerns about the health of the job market post-COVID-19, with young people citing job security (57%) as second only to interest in their chosen field (72%) as very important when it comes to choosing a sector to work in.

Nicola Moore, Director of People Partnering, Talent and Careers at Virgin Media O2, said:

“We’re delighted to offer hundreds of roles across the UK to give people the chance to start a new career in an exciting, fast-paced industry at the cutting edge of technology.

“Young people have a huge amount to offer the workplace. Our research shows that as true digital natives, Gen Z are drawn to careers in tech and engineering – but there is still a stark gender divide to overcome. We’ll continue to nurture and invest in talent as they enter the job market – and it’s so important that women know that this is absolutely a career path for them.  We’ll provide the training and support all successful applicants need to succeed.”

Retail jobs boost from Inverness to London

Virgin Media O2 is also investing in high streets and the retail sector with over 100 opportunities now available across O2 stores nationwide, from Retail Advisors to Store Leader roles.

Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said:

“As a customer-first business, we offer the very best service and expertise to everyone however they need us. The retail positions we’re recruiting play a vital role in supporting and serving our customers as they continue to return to the high street. We welcome applications from anyone with a passion for helping others and a love for technology, those who are eager to learn and deliver the very best customer experience.

“It’s an exciting time to join Virgin Media O2. Whether it’s customer service jobs in the North West, Field Engineering roles in the South East, or retail positions in Scotland, investment in our people across the business is helping us on our mission to upgrade the UK and do more for our customers at a time when connectivity has never been more essential.”

Virgin Media O2 launched in June 2021, combining the UK’s largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available speeds. It is a customer-first organisation that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation.

