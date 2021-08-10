 
Apprentice Jarrod aims for blinding results

A young apprentice from Barrow is achieving blinding results by working with a local training provider. (@phxtraining)

Jarrod Ryan, 25 from Cleator Moor, has been working with PHX training to complete a Level 2 apprenticeship to gain a new qualification in Customer Service.

PHX Training, which has a training centre on Rawlinson Street in Barrow, has worked with Jarrod’s employer, Insta-blinds to develop an apprenticeship aimed at helping Jarrod progress his career and learn new skills while continuing to work.

In addition to his apprenticeship, Jarrod has also gained additional support to complete functional skills training to improve his English and maths.

Insta-blinds, which installs window blinds in homes, offices, caravans and motorhomes across Cumbria from its office in Whitehaven, was looking for a course which could allow its employees to develop new skills.

As a small employer, the company was also eligible to benefit from the government’s apprenticeship scheme, meaning it only has to pay five per cent of the training cost.

Jarrod said: “The training that I’ve received from PHX Training has been valuable to make sure that I am delivering the best customer service possible in the workplace and I think all customer facing businesses should take advantage of a course like this. It really isn’t just for people who work in shops.”

Becci Byers, Head of Work Based Learning at PHX Training said: “Apprenticeships are such a fantastic way of upskilling your workforce. Apprentices can be of any age and for smaller local companies such as Insta-blinds they are a great way to build a skilled and dedicated workforce without a huge financial outlay.

“In addition to small companies only having to pay five per cent of the training cost for an apprentice, any companies taking on an apprentices before 30 September will be eligible for an incentive payment of £3,000 so anybody interested should speak to us now before the deadline has passed.”

PHX Training has training centres throughout Lancashire and Cumbria at Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool, to help people complete training courses and apprenticeships to help people back into work.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts and apprenticeships.

To enquire about current skills training or about starting training to become a work coach, contact PHX Training, call 01228 810 960.

