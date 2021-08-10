Record Results for NPTC Group of Colleges

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating all students receiving their results today. In the face of another year disrupted by the global pandemic, the College achieved an incredible overall pass rate of 100 per cent. The College also gained a record number of A* results.

The College's A*- A grades are an exceptional 34.6 per cent with students achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate in all 38 A Level subjects, over half achieved A*- B grades and 82 per cent achieved A*- C grades.

For the students who followed the Gifted and Talented Excellence (GATE) programme, it is also good news with 92% achieving A*- A grades and 100% achieved A*- B grades. Our overall A*- E pass rate at A level stands at 100% and 101 students achieved triple distinctions grades in the Extended National Diploma qualifications, with 33 of our students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A* at A Level.

Eleven of those top passes were in sport, which is even more amazing, as Llandarcy Academy of Sport was transferred to the Health Board as a temporary Nightingale hospital during the pandemic. In addition to this, a staggering 354 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 100%, with 68% achieving A* to C grade.

It is important to note that this year is like no other year. Our students and staff have undertaken an incredible amount of work in incredibly difficult circumstances. It would be far too easy to just make direct comparisons, but no students or staff have gone through a Global Pandemic in such important academic years and we want to celebrate their incredible efforts.

Both A Level and BTEC students adapted to online learning, focusing on their studies to arrive at what are once again, truly amazing results. Many of the class of 2021 have secured places at top universities or got the qualifications to land their dream jobs.

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said: “I am incredibly proud and humbled by the results we have achieved especially in what has been the most challenging time for our staff and students, in more ways than one. Staff have adapted and sometimes completely changed their teaching practices to engage students in a whole new way. In turn, our students have adapted to these challenges, showing their commitment. These results are a testament to the dedication of our staff and our students in unprecedented circumstances. I am happy to provide the most heartfelt congratulations not just from myself, but the Colleges’ Corporation Board and Senior Management Team.”

High Flying Thomas Derrick achieved a record A*, A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Further Maths, Maths, Physics and is going to study Astrophysics at Manchester and would eventually like to do research into galaxy formation.

He said: “Despite the circumstances in the past two years my lectures did amazingly well to make my A-Levels thoroughly enjoyable. They have been enthusiastic and supportive the whole way through.”

Rhys James has achieved A*, A*, A* in French, Spanish, and English Language, and has been accepted at Cambridge University to study French and Russian. He said: ‘’I did have my doubts about applying to Cambridge but my lecturer reassured me, she made me believe I had what it takes. The support from GATE and my tutor helped me take that step to apply and I haven’t looked back!”

Chloe Williams achieved A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology at Neath College and is planning to study Psychology at Bristol University.

Chloe said: ‘’I really enjoyed my time at Neath College. I met many new people and had numerous opportunities to enhance my learning and college experience. The College was very helpful during my two years and the lecturers were always available when I needed help. Although this last year has been difficult due to COVID-19, they still provided excellent teaching, ensuring our education wasn’t too hindered.”

Nzingha Jarvis achieved A*, A*, A in Textiles, Psychology, and French, and said: “I plan on going to London College of Fashion to study fashion design and development.”

Jodie Langdon who gained A*, A*, A in Sociology, Psychology, and RE is planning on full-time employment and also hoping to gain higher education qualifications part-time.

Jodie said: “I am looking into the HND in Business Studies in College, with plans to continue onto the top-up degree in business. My time in College, although it was a very unusual and challenging experience to undergo A Levels through a pandemic, I feel as though the College handled it very well. All the lecturers were very understanding of technical issues during online learning and the toll that lockdown was taking on the mental health of students, which in some cases affected their studies. Despite the difficult situation, the College did their best to support students and allowed us to continue our studies just in a different manner.’’

Lewis Thorn achieved an incredible A*, A*, A, A in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Further Maths and is now off to study Engineering at Bath University. He said: ‘’I have had an excellent experience at Neath College. The lecturers kept the work engaging and interesting even with the limitations of online learning. They were always accessible and supportive enabling me to achieve the grades I needed.’’

Daniel McCormack achieved A*, A*, A, A in Biology, Spanish, Maths and Chemistry. He said: ‘’I am planning on taking a gap year before going to university to study medicine. What I enjoyed the most about the College was how supportive the lecturers are, especially when they would go the extra mile to help with more challenging topics.’’

Hannah Parel is really excited to be going to University College London to study Economics after achieving 3 A*s in Maths, Economics and Chemistry. ‘’It would not be possible without the support of the lecturers at Neath College who ensured our learning was the highest standard despite difficult circumstances. I have had a fantastic time at Neath College and I’m grateful for all the opportunities it has opened up for me.’’

Karyn Jones received A*, A*, A in Sociology, History, and Psychology. "I really enjoyed my time at the college, I especially liked learning new subjects that I hadn't had the opportunity to study during my GCSEs, as well as being able to meet new people. Although my experience was different as the majority of the teaching was done online, which was rather challenging at times, there was a lot of support provided by the teachers and the College."

Joshua Olsen achieved A*, A*, A* in Business Studies, English Language, and Psychology and is off to study Business Management at Cardiff University.

Charles Johns gained A*, A*, A* in Ancient History, Government & Politics, and History.

Jay Haley has A*, A*, A* in Biology, Maths, Physic and now wants to study Geophysics at Imperial College London.

Hattie Jones gained A*, A, A in Graphics Communication, Maths, Physics and has been accepted to study Architecture at the University of Bath.

Triple A*s for Chay Bailey who achieved A * in Further Maths, A* in Maths, and A* in Physics his sights are set on Physics in Imperial College London.

Alfie Richards bagged A*, A*, A* Further Maths, Maths, and Physics and is planning to study Mathematics at University of Leeds

Darcy O’Gara from Newtown College achieved an impressive D*D*D in her Public Services BTEC and is now progressing to the Royal Navy in September 2021

Ross Pickering, Newtown College achieved D*DD in his Public Services BTEC and will be joining the RAF as a Firefighter.

Holly Jones, Newtown College gained D*D*D in her Public Services BTEC and is off to Liverpool John Moore’s University to study the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing degree.

Lloyd Morgan, Neath College achieved triple Distinction Stars D* D* D* Business and plans to continue his Business studies in Cardiff.

Darius Hoole achieved a Merit Pass in the BTEC Business course at Neath College and has landed a job with TUI.