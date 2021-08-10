 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students at two of London’s top colleges praised for ‘dedication and perseverance’ as they celebrate their A Level results

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CANDI

Students at City and Islington College (@CitynIslington) and Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) celebrated as they overcame the challenges of the COVID pandemic to achieve a fantastic set of A Level results.

CANDI saw 23.2 per cent of students achieve A*-A grades and 75 per cent gain A*-C grades while WestKing saw 21% of students attain A*-A grades and 73.5% gain A* -C grades.

Students did not sit exams this year due to COVID-19 with their grades being determined by teachers’ assessment of their actual evidence-based ability, rather than predicted grades.

Among this year’s top performers was CANDI student Lily Burge-Thomas, 18, who is going to study Architecture at Cambridge University where her mum studied Classics.

She said: “I’m totally ecstatic. Honestly, after these difficult two years it feels like all the hard work has paid off, and I’m really excited to be going to Cambridge and continuing my educational journey.

“My teachers have been amazing and really supportive. I came from a school where they really pushed you very hard to CANDI where you had to push yourself and be a lot more self-driven. I don’t know if it was the tough love of my old school or the kindness and support at CANDI but I got the results.”

Jess Chanyacharungchit, 19, attained A*s in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and an A in English Literature, and is planning to take a gap year to consider her options.

She said: “I think everyone deserves good grades this year. There have been much bigger things to be worrying about and everyone should be really proud of themselves.”

Muhsin Chowdury, 18, gained three As in Politics, Media Studies and English Literature and Language and is heading to the University of West London to study Broadcasting and Digital Journalism.

He said: “I had a difficult time during COVID with some of my family members seriously ill and in hospital. My teachers were exceptional and it was a privilege to be taken under their wing. The assurances I received from them during that period of deep uncertainty really helped me through it.”

WestKing student Emma Breatcliffe 18, achieved A grades in Philosophy, Biology and Mathematics and is going to study Physiotherapy at Brunel University.

She said: “My main feeling is relief! Almost all of my A Level courses were online during the pandemic, and it was hard sometimes keeping homelife and school separate. My teachers were very responsive though. When I emailed any of them with a question, they came straight back to me.”

BTEC results day at Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
Around 450 students received their BTEC results at Barking & Dagen
BTEC students celebrate results leading to higher education on #BTECResultsDay
Sector News
Students from Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) are proving that aca
Welsh students overcome pandemic challenge to secure top grades
Sector News
TALENTED @colegcambria students overcame the challenges of the Coronav

Elias Hashemi, 20, attained an A* in Maths, A in Chemistry and a B in Biology and is going to Southampton University to study Maths and Finance.

He said: “I feel good. I’d had some personal problems and had to take two years away from studying, so when I came back, I felt like I was in the deep end. But I came back a bit older and wiser and concentrated on my studies.”

A Level results day also saw the release of results for vocational qualifications.

CANDI student Freddie Cook, 18, gained a triple Distinction in his Public Services diploma and is going to the University of Greenwich to study Criminology with Criminal Justice.

He said: “I am looking to work in border security but also considering teaching public services after the positive experience I‘ve had at CANDI. I went through some tough times while studying and my teachers really helped give me the support I needed. For me, CANDI was like a second family.”

CANDI and WestKing are part of Capital City College Group (CCCG), which also comprises City and Islington College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London and apprenticeship and training provide Capital City College Training.

Kurt Hintz, Executive Principal of CCCG, said: “We are very proud of the great results of our students after such a disrupted and difficult two-year period. Our students have shown huge amounts of dedication, perseverance and resilience in adversity, which has prepared them well for their future university education and careers.

“We congratulate all of our students on their results and wish them well in their next steps. We would also like to give special thanks to our teachers and support staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to secure the life chances of their students.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

BTEC results day at Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
Around 450 students received their BTEC results at Barking & Dagen
BTEC students celebrate results leading to higher education on #BTECResultsDay
Sector News
Students from Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) are proving that aca
Welsh students overcome pandemic challenge to secure top grades
Sector News
TALENTED @colegcambria students overcame the challenges of the Coronav
Exciting Relaunch for the University Centre at Wakefield College (UCW)
Sector News
The University Centre at Wakefield College (@wakeycollege) has an exci
Students at City of London Academy Southwark celebrate A-level results
Sector News
Students at City of London Academy Southwark (@CoLA_Southwark) have re
Top universities await exceptional Farnham College students
Sector News
Top UK universities, including Sheffield, Surrey, Portsmouth and Edinb
Wakefield College celebrates A Level results…
Sector News
A Level students from Wakefield College’s Sixth Form (@wakeycollege)
Students praised for resilience after achieving 'outstanding' A Level results
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) Chief Executive Yana Williams praised le
National Student Survey Results 2021: London South East Colleges University Centre celebrates a fantastic result
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) University Centre has achiev
Students at The City Academy Hackney celebrate “best ever” A-level results
Sector News
Following months of virtual and in-person classes during the COVID pan
Students at the City of London Academy Islington receive “exceptional” A-level results
Sector News
Following months of virtual and in-person classes during the COVID pan
Students celebrate fantastic exam results for 2021
Sector News
At the end of another very challenging academic year, students at Gowe

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5954)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page