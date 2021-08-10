 
BTEC results day at Barking & Dagenham College

Details
Barking & Dagenham College

Around 450 students received their BTEC results at Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege)today 

Amongst those celebrating their results were: 

  • Stephen Annan Junior, who is 19, and from Dagenham.  Alongside his studies, Stephen recently won a business pitching competition. His ‘Fresh’ business idea won him £5000 in prizes and now he has another win under his belt - achieving an MMM in his Business Studies BTEC.  On receiving his results, Stephen says: “I feel great!  It’s been a long year but with hard work and dedication I’ve been able to get the results I need.  It was tough to motivate myself during the pandemic but I remained focused to succeed in my goal of going to university.”  With that in mind Stephen will now go to study finance at university, as he’d like to become an investment banker. 
  • Art and design BTEC student Emmanuel Oreyeni, 18, from Barking, has been passionate about art since a young age. He became involved in the Thames Ward Community Project while in secondary school and when the country went into lockdown he ran weekly art lessons online for his local community as part of the campaign alongside his studies. His hard work and passion for his art has certainly paid off. Emmanuel has today secured an MMP in his Art and design BTEC.  He is now set to go to UAL to study Fine Art, something Emmanuel says he is very much looking forward to.   
  • BTEC business studies student, Leonardo Da Silva, 19, from Newham, has also had success today, securing himself DMM for his BTEC.  It means that Leonardo will now head to Anglia Ruskin University to study business.  As Leonardo explains: “My business BTEC has been a really good course. It’s given me ideas for the future for what I want to do.  After I finish at university my goal is to set up my own company.  Studying for my BTEC definitely gave me the foundation to be able to do that.”  
  • 18 year old Peter Wilson, from Dagenham, is now also set for university having achieved a D*DD grade in his Games Art and Animation BTEC today and a place on a BA (Hons) Game Art course at the University of South Wales.  For Peter studying games art and animation has been great.  “We’ve been lucky to have fantastic tutors and although adapting to studying during a pandemic was tough to begin with, we did it and now we’re getting our results!  I feel overjoyed!” Peter adds: “I want to get into concept art, which is about meeting with a client, taking their raw ideas, working with them and making that idea come to life.  I particularly want to work in the games industry, but the job crosses other fields too.” 

Dilon Beqa, business lecturer at Barking & Dagenham College added:

“These students who have successfully passed their level 3 BTECs today have had most of their two year course spent during the pandemic. This has meant lots of change, uncertainty and has required them to adapt and be flexible, which they have done to their credit.  The Class of 2021 should be incredibly proud of themselves. We are certainly very proud of them.” 

