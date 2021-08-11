 
Higher apprenticeship offers the best of both worlds for Bede student Hayley

Hayley Jones

As apprenticeships go, few can sound more impressive than the role of trainee scientist.

That’s the next step for one Billingham (@BedeSixthForm) student after results day gave her the grades she needed to secure a higher apprenticeship.

Hayley Jones is now looking forward to starting work with Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies.

The 18-year-old said:

“I have always thought about doing something in science but never imagined getting an opportunity like this.”

Choosing to study A levels in chemistry, physics and maths, at Bede Sixth Form College, Hayley explained that she had always presumed she would move on university and then start looking for work in her chosen field.

Instead she will now be learning on the job, while also studying a chemistry degree at Nottingham University.

Delighted, she said:

“This way I still get to go to university but I also work alongside it.”

Not one for sitting back, Hayley has filled her two years at Bede with additional experiences, taking part in the college’s Chemists into Industry and Aspiring Engineers programmes alongside her A levels.

Over the last year she also took the opportunity to work with a mentor as part of an initiative delivered at the college by The Girls’ Network.

“It certainly gave me plenty to talk about when it came to my interview,” she said.

Hearing about the apprenticeship opportunity during an online visit with members of the Johnson Matthey team, she remembers that it sounded like too good an opportunity to miss.

A challenging interview process, all carried out virtually, saw her offered one of the coveted higher apprenticeship spots.

Today achieving an A in chemistry, an A in maths and a B in physics, Hayley said:

“I am really proud of myself for doing it. Now I’m really excited and looking forward to getting started.”

