 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Business taskforce calls for evidence of levelling up

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
success

Today, a taskforce from Business in the Community – the Prince’s Responsible Business Network, has issued a Call for Evidence on rebuilding and improving areas in the UK. Known as place-based regeneration, the evidence gathered will inform ongoing work on levelling up, as part of Business in the Community’s four decades of work supporting places at risk of being left behind.

Chaired by Lord Steve Bassam, the taskforce’s Call for Evidence aims to capture and showcase what works in transforming the prospects of a place, with the goal of creating a blueprint for business engagement in place-based transformation.

This Call for Evidence follows the UK Government’s announcement of the Prime Minister’s Levelling Up agenda and its flagship Partnerships for People and Place project, which focusses on improving communities in the UK.

For almost 40 years, Business in the Community has worked toward improving areas in need, by understanding the essential role business can play in place-based regeneration. Whilst the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda is very welcome, it must be a priority to not exclude places from this agenda, so that struggling areas are not further disadvantaged by the pandemic.

The role of business in place-based regeneration and transformation is essential and acts on the idea of solving problems that affect the economy of a place, so that no area is left behind. This placed-based regeneration is of particular importance now as communities recover from the pandemic.

The charitable organisation Local Trust identified 206 wards in the UK as qualifying as being left behind1 while other research suggests that tourist destinations risk being doubly economically vulnerable in the aftermath of the pandemic.2 With many communities that had struggled prior to the pandemic now set to be hardest hit by the long-lasting economic and social effects of COVID-19, the taskforce will collate evidence and inform policymakers on the crucial role business can play.

With a history of working in areas of need, Business in the Community has driven positive economic outcomes in Bradford, Rochdale, Coventry, Norwich, and St Austell. For example, by working with business and engaging with community leaders and local councils, Business in the Community supported a £39.5m Town Deal in Blackpool; enabled businesses to provide emergency food provision for vulnerable people in Lowestoft during the COVID-19 pandemic; and helped turn a vision for change in Wisbech into an implementation strategy supported by business, local government and community voices.

Apprentice Guide: What happens at gateway?
Sector News
Youâ€™ve been on your apprenticeship for a while now and the end is in
Student says getting coming to Salford via Clearing was â€˜best decisionâ€™ of her life
Sector News
A University of Salford (@SalfordUni) student says she â€˜couldnâ€™t i
Government announces Â£4 million boost towards opportunities for young people with the #iwill fund
Sector News
DCMS (@DCMS) invests further Â£2 million into #iwill Fund, match funde

The Call for Evidence asks questions around five key themes:

  • The key drivers and barriers for business engagement in place-based working.
  • How organisations from across sectors (businesses, local or national government, civil societies, community organisations and social enterprises) can work together for the common good in a particular place.
  • How business can have maximum impact through understanding past successes and failures.
  • How those most at risk of economic and social exclusion, can benefit from place-based interventions and how businesses can engage with them
  • Build on the momentum from the community self-organisation and cross-sector collaboration that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Steve Bassam, Place Director at Business in the Community, said:

“Our Place Taskforce aims to examine the role and value that businesses have in regenerating our poorest communities. Through our Call for Evidence, we want to identify what works and what doesn’t, so more businesses can work collaboratively to successfully support communities for years to come, informing the Government’s Levelling-Up agenda at a critical moment as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Baroness Jo Valentine, Place Director at Business in the Community, added:

“I am excited to learn how we can continue to improve how we bring civic leaders together to do the best that we can for places all across the UK.”

Amanda Mackenzie OBE, Chief Executive at Business in the Community, said:

“Levelling up has been at the heart of our responsible business agenda for forty years and this Call for Evidence needs employers to share how we can all help improve our communities for the future. In short, our communities need you. Please get in touch.’’

The call for evidence is open for submissions until 5 November 2021, and seeks evidence from UK businesses, local councils, charities and non-governmental organisations, universities, and Local Enterprise Partnerships. Submissions are particularly welcome from organisations that have supported Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, as well as the LGBTQ+.community. Companies are encouraged to submit their evidence online. All findings will form the basis for a report to be released April 2022.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentice Guide: What happens at gateway?
Sector News
You’ve been on your apprenticeship for a while now and the end is in
Student says getting coming to Salford via Clearing was ‘best decision’ of her life
Sector News
A University of Salford (@SalfordUni) student says she ‘couldn’t i
Government announces £4 million boost towards opportunities for young people with the #iwill fund
Sector News
DCMS (@DCMS) invests further £2 million into #iwill Fund, match funde
Distance Learning Provider Oxbridge Outperforms on A-Level Results
Sector News
The results are in! 69% of Oxbridge (@OxbridgeHome) students have achi
RICHARD TAUNTON STUDENT WINS JACQUES FRANCIS POETRY PRIZE
Sector News
A Richard Taunton (@RT6thForm) student has been awarded a prize in a p
Midlands distance learning provider celebrates 94% pass rate and top student marks
Sector News
Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl) is celebrating another year of top
A legacy of extraordinary results continues at WQE
Sector News
WQE College (@WQECollege) is celebrating a continuing record of outsta
Inequality, unfairness and chaos in the Conservatives’ response to education in the pandemic
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is warning the Conservatives have baked inequality,
ParentPay Group announces acquisition of ESS in a deal that cements its position as the UK’s leading ed-tech
Sector News
CMA-approved deal doubles headcount and enhances ParentPay’s (@Paren
Cambridge Regional College celebrates student success
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is celebrating a successful
What to expect from results day 2021
Sector News
Results days can be a daunting prospect and this year is no different,
NAHT comments on suggestion of moving to numbered grades for A-Levels
Sector News
Paul Whiteman (@PaulWhiteman6) from NAHT (@NAHTnews) comments on sugge

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page