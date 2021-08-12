 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

GCSE success for Activate Learning’s Farnham College students GCSE success for Activate Learning’s Farnham College students

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

Head of Farnham College, Neil Brookes, said:

“Students have been through another extraordinary year. They have worked amazingly well in demonstrating their skills and knowledge in a variety of ways that will stand them in good stead for the next stage of their journey.  

“We are proud of our students' results today and This year, 27 Activate Learning Farnham College students taking GCSE programmes achieved a pass grade after studying English and/ or maths at GCSE level. 

Many of the college’s GCSE students are learners who need to retake maths, English or both, in order to continue in education.  

Jack Roberts,16, achieved a grade 4 in his English GCSE and said:

“It’s a huge relief to achieve a grade 4 in GCSE English. I’m so grateful to my teacher, Carmen Harvey-Browne, for all her support and encouragement. I’m now able to apply for a place at university once I’ve finished my Level 3 programmes in Gaming, IT and Applied Psychology at Farnham College.” 

Cameron McEwen, 18, achieved grades 4 and 3 respectively in English and maths and has been accepted by the Royal Navy to train as a 'Warfare Specialist' as part of the ‘Protection Fleet’. 

He had to complete a series of psychometric tests with the Royal Navy and has been offered this exclusive role due to his exceptional scores in the tests and because of his grades at Farnham College. 

Both he and his father are absolutely delighted, and Cameron is very grateful for all the support he has received whilst studying at FC. celebrate with them. To achieve what they have this year shows a level of grit and resilience like no other. We wish everyone collecting results today every success with their next steps.” 

Sally Dicketts CBE, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said:

“Congratulations and well done to those of you picking up your GCSE and level 2 results today. You have managed, under difficult and changing circumstance, to stay focused on your studies and have I hope obtained the grades you were wishing for.    

“There are now a range of worthwhile, stretching vocational and/ or academic courses for you to consider undertaking, in order to provide you with the jobs and lifestyle you want for your future.   

“But all is not lost if you haven’t got what you had hoped for, we can work with you to help you realise your ambition. Just come and speak to us at Activate Learning whatever your results. We can help.” 

Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen
Sector News
ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the U
Students praised for â€˜dedication and perseveranceâ€™ as they celebrate GCSE results
Sector News
Students at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@C
Magic Breakfast and Amazon to continue supporting schoolchildren with access to healthy breakfasts over the summer holidays
Sector News
More than four million free, healthy breakfasts delivered to children

We are providing information, advice and guidance for anyone who feels they need to discuss their next steps in education on a virtual basis - book a session here.    

Tutors and career advisers will be on hand to help anyone who is unsure as to what to do next after GCSEs, and we can also provide advice on funding and other student support services.  Find more information here 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen
Sector News
ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the U
Students praised for ‘dedication and perseverance’ as they celebrate GCSE results
Sector News
Students at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@C
Magic Breakfast and Amazon to continue supporting schoolchildren with access to healthy breakfasts over the summer holidays
Sector News
More than four million free, healthy breakfasts delivered to children
Fantastic GCSE success at South Staffordshire College
Sector News
South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) is delighted to announce GC
PEBBLEPAD UNCOVERS HIGHER EDUCATION PRIORITIES IN REBUILD AND RECOVERY REPORT
Sector News
New research from PebblePad (@PebblePad) has identified student-centre
GCSE Success for College Students
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) sees a wave of positive results on
Excellent across the board GCSE exam results for The Hart School
Sector News
The Hart School (@thehartschool), on the edge of Cannock Chase, is cel
Headteacher pays tribute to City of London Academy Islington students’ “fortitude and commitment” on GCSE results day
Sector News
Students at City of London Academy Islington (@COLA_Trust) have been c
2021 students reverse trend in uptake of technology GCSE's
Sector News
Following the opening of envelopes by the UK’s 16- and 17-year-olds
What students need to know about transitioning into higher education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/12/what-students-need-to-know
What medical and dentistry school students need to know about the Incentivised Transfer Scheme
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/11/what-medical-and-dentistry
How does the 9-1 GCSE grading system work?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/06/how-does-the-9-1-gcse-grad

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5965)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page