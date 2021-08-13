Students celebrate BTEC results success at Coventry College

Students at Coventry College (@coventrycollege) have been celebrating an excellent set of BTEC results.

There were celebrations as learners received their long-awaited grades on Tuesday, with results based on teacher-assessments due to exams being cancelled because of Covid-19 for a second year.

Many achieved the grades they needed to secure places at a range of universities, or to pursue a chosen career path.

Among those celebrating was Mariam Mohammed who achieved three D*s in a Level 3 Medical Science extended diploma.

Mariam is now going to University of Northampton to study Podiatry after achieving the grades she needed.

The 18-year-old said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented challenges to studying, but that she was thankful to teachers at Coventry College for helping her to adapt.

“Because of the lockdown it was really hard as science is quite practical,” Mariam said.

“There is quite a lot of laboratory work, and because of the pandemic we had to do quite a lot of practical work at home.

“However, we were able to adapt to more online working and the teachers set up videos of them demonstrating to help.”

Tia Parker was also thrilled with her grades of three D*s in Forensic Science.

After a long wait, Tia was delighted to pick up her results this week.

She will now be starting an apprenticeship working with children with Additional Learning Needs at All Saints Primary School in Coventry.

“During the pandemic it was a bit of a struggle,” Tia said.

“One minute you were in college but the next you were back online.

“I really enjoyed the syllabus and the teachers were very dedicated.

“We could always ask them for help, nothing was too big.”

Tia is planning to apply to university to study Criminal Psychology after doing her apprenticeship.

Meanwhile Lenka Horvathova is looking forward to studying Psychology with Criminology at De Montfort University in Leicester after achieving three D*s in Forensic Science.

The 18-year-old praised teachers at Coventry College who helped her during the two-year course.

“I had two really good teachers,” she said.

“They were really passionate about the subject.

“I will never forget about the help that they gave me as it has had an impact on my learning.”

The hard work also paid off for Sean Cunningham who achieved three D*s in a Level Three extended diploma in Business.

Sean is now looking forward to studying Economics at Coventry University.

“I was really pleased,” he said.

“It was quite a long wait to find out, but I put in the effort and it shows the hard work pays off.”

Also celebrating was Faisal Draganov who will be going to study Business Administration at Coventry University, while Adedolapo Adeyemo will be going to study a four-year degree in the same subject over in Canada.

Oluwasegun Oriola is going to study Business Management at Coventry University, where he will be joined by Andrei Nicula, while Jeevan Rasadurai is hoping to study International Business at The University of Sheffield after achieving three D*s.

Gemma Knott, Vice Principal Business Growth, Engagement and Partnerships at Coventry College said:

“There have been some really outstanding results achieved by students this year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many changes, but students have shown the ability to adapt to different ways of learning.

“We wish all of our students the very best as they now go on to pursue a range of exciting opportunities.”