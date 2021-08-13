 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students celebrate BTEC results success at Coventry College

Details
Hits: 148
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students at Coventry College (@coventrycollege) have been celebrating an excellent set of BTEC results.

There were celebrations as learners received their long-awaited grades on Tuesday, with results based on teacher-assessments due to exams being cancelled because of Covid-19 for a second year.

Many achieved the grades they needed to secure places at a range of universities, or to pursue a chosen career path.

Among those celebrating was Mariam Mohammed who achieved three D*s in a Level 3 Medical Science extended diploma.

Mariam is now going to University of Northampton to study Podiatry after achieving the grades she needed.

The 18-year-old said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented challenges to studying, but that she was thankful to teachers at Coventry College for helping her to adapt.

“Because of the lockdown it was really hard as science is quite practical,” Mariam said.

“There is quite a lot of laboratory work, and because of the pandemic we had to do quite a lot of practical work at home.

“However, we were able to adapt to more online working and the teachers set up videos of them demonstrating to help.”

Tia Parker was also thrilled with her grades of three D*s in Forensic Science.

After a long wait, Tia was delighted to pick up her results this week.

She will now be starting an apprenticeship working with children with Additional Learning Needs at All Saints Primary School in Coventry.

“During the pandemic it was a bit of a struggle,” Tia said.

“One minute you were in college but the next you were back online.

“I really enjoyed the syllabus and the teachers were very dedicated.

“We could always ask them for help, nothing was too big.”

Tia is planning to apply to university to study Criminal Psychology after doing her apprenticeship.

Meanwhile Lenka Horvathova is looking forward to studying Psychology with Criminology at De Montfort University in Leicester after achieving three D*s in Forensic Science.

The 18-year-old praised teachers at Coventry College who helped her during the two-year course.

“I had two really good teachers,” she said.

“They were really passionate about the subject.

“I will never forget about the help that they gave me as it has had an impact on my learning.”

The hard work also paid off for Sean Cunningham who achieved three D*s in a Level Three extended diploma in Business.

BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course
Sector News
Students at BMet College (@BMetC) can now help drive forward a push to
Essential money management tips for students
Sector News
How to prepare for the financial side of studying As we approach A lev
New programme to spark wave of growth in UKâ€™s thriving cyber sector
Sector News
Innovative cyber startups, small businesses and scaleups will benefit

Sean is now looking forward to studying Economics at Coventry University.

“I was really pleased,” he said.

“It was quite a long wait to find out, but I put in the effort and it shows the hard work pays off.”

Also celebrating was Faisal Draganov who will be going to study Business Administration at Coventry University, while Adedolapo Adeyemo will be going to study a four-year degree in the same subject over in Canada.

Oluwasegun Oriola is going to study Business Management at Coventry University, where he will be joined by Andrei Nicula, while Jeevan Rasadurai is hoping to study International Business at The University of Sheffield after achieving three D*s.

Gemma Knott, Vice Principal Business Growth, Engagement and Partnerships at Coventry College said:

“There have been some really outstanding results achieved by students this year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many changes, but students have shown the ability to adapt to different ways of learning.

“We wish all of our students the very best as they now go on to pursue a range of exciting opportunities.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course
Sector News
Students at BMet College (@BMetC) can now help drive forward a push to
Essential money management tips for students
Sector News
How to prepare for the financial side of studying As we approach A lev
No plans to extend incentives, says Apprenticeship Minister
Sector News
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said this week ther
New programme to spark wave of growth in UK’s thriving cyber sector
Sector News
Innovative cyber startups, small businesses and scaleups will benefit
Supporting Autistic Individuals Project open to Expressions of Interest
Sector News
Progress in the Supporting Autistic Individuals in to Apprenticeship P
GCSE success for Motor Mechanic, Jordan
Sector News
Jordan Howse attended secondary school in the North-East of England be
Balfour Beatty appointed as contractor for new Dunfermline campus
Sector News
Balfour Beatty has been appointed by Fife College (@fifecollege) to co
Garden Design Planned For GWL Return
Sector News
Horticulture students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege) are ploug
Kickstart placements continue to create opportunities for locals
Sector News
Staff across the Calico Group (@Calico_Group) gathered last week to ho
Alice Oswald joins Dartington Arts School as senior lecturer
Sector News
Acclaimed poet Alice Oswald is joining the teaching staff at Dartingto
Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen
Sector News
ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the U
Magic Breakfast and Amazon to continue supporting schoolchildren with access to healthy breakfasts over the summer holidays
Sector News
More than four million free, healthy breakfasts delivered to children

Sponsored Video

Battle of Ideas Festival #OpenForDebate with #SkillsWorldLive

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5971)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page