 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Swansea’s very own Dr Doolittle secures offer from Cambridge

Details
Hits: 33
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A Gower College Swansea student is one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a vet after accepting an offer to study at one of the most prestigious universities in the UK. 

Having achieved three A* in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, 18 year old Edan Reid from Swansea has his sights set on becoming a specialist vet.

Like all A Level learners this year, Edan’s path to today’s success has been very different to years previous with the pandemic impacting traditional exam delivery. However, he was committed to preparing for his final exams to ensure he received the results he needed.

Thankfully, Edan’s hard work has seen him exceed the grades he needed to secure a place at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge where he will study veterinary medicine – one of the university’s most competitive courses - in October.

Speaking about his A Level results, Edan said: “Ever since I was little, I’ve loved animals and dreamt of becoming a vet. I am thrilled, and really proud of myself, after achieving the A Level results I needed, but securing a place at the University of Cambridge - a pathway I had never considered before studying at Gower College Swansea - is the icing on the cake.”

When Edan initially enrolled at Gower College Swansea, he was introduced to the College’s Oxbridge programme pathway which provides dedicated support for students hoping to study at top UK universities.

Alongside weekly tutorials, aptitude tests and assessment preparation, Edan received tailored support through the Oxbridge programme with mock university entrance interviews with local vets coordinated by lecturers within the College. Edan also took part in a mentorship scheme that partnered him with a current Cambridge student who offered support and advice on his entrance interview and what to expect in his first years on the course.

Talking about his ambitions as a vet, Edan said: “My dream is to specialise in animal cardiology or open my own practice. But who knows, I might even practice my interest in genetics and save species around the world through conservation research. As for right now I can’t wait to enter the next chapter of my veterinary journey at Cambridge, beginning with a deep dive into pre-clinical practices.”

Edan’s impressive grades not only secured him offers from Cambridge, but also Liverpool University and Nottingham University and is testament to another successive record-breaking year of A Level and vocational results for Gower College Swansea learners.

Automating Manual Laptop Loaning in Colleges
Sector News
â€˜LapSafeÂ® (@LapSafe) self-service lockers stand out from the crowdâ
An open letter to Rod Williams, CEO of Tes Global
Sector News
Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) is very disappointed with
Next step in Imperialâ€™s longstanding partnership with Twig Education
Sector News
Longstanding Imperial (@imperialcollege) partner Twig Education (@Twig

Gower College Swansea is renowned for its support and teaching that has guaranteed learners success in achieving their goals.

Securing a place at a top university is one of the five pathways the College offers to students as part of its Gower College Swansea Guarantee – a dedication to prepare learners for the next steps in their future. Comprised of five progression pathways, from an offer at a top UK university, another suitable course within the College, a job, an apprenticeship, or personalised employability guidance, the Guarantee is set in motion to provide every learner with tailored support, helping them reach their maximum potential and progress them successfully into their futures.

Mark Jones, Principal of Gower College Swansea, said: “On behalf of the College I would like to congratulate Edan who has, without hesitation, adapted to the ever-changing demands of the past 18 months, and has been extremely dedicated to his studies, securing him at a place at Cambridge.

“Edan’s love and passion for animals will put him in good stead for learning from some of the best lecturers in the UK. He will be a fabulous vet in the future, and we are excited for his future and everything he will achieve. I’m so proud to see keen, bright young students like Edan forging ahead towards their respective futures with the support of our hard-working staff.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Automating Manual Laptop Loaning in Colleges
Sector News
‘LapSafe® (@LapSafe) self-service lockers stand out from the crowd
Girls power up as the next generation of scientists
Sector News
This week’s GCSE results have shown further encouraging signs that g
Science Minister visits thriving innovation ecosystem at White City
Sector News
The Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Amanda Solloway MP v
Fife College partners with Raytheon UK to launch innovative virtual coding club
Sector News
Raytheon UK (@RaytheonTech) and Fife College (@fifecollege) have partn
Kids that code are better at problem solving, creative thinking and teamwork
Sector News
Children who have been taught computer science skills – such as codi
CU Scarborough student on quest to transform mental health support in the armed forces
Sector News
Former soldier Sam Freeman is on a quest to transform attitudes and he
Learn how to be a good manager in a changing world with this new business school programme
Sector News
A new master’s programme called ‘Strategic Management in a Changin
Employer confidence surges to nine year high
Sector News
Employer confidence surges to nine year high as UK labour market bounc
New paralegal course launched at Leicester College
Sector News
Aimed at students looking for a career as a paralegal or supporting th
National Education Group Wins Company of the Year at Prestigious Awards Event
Sector News
National Education Group (NEG) has won ‘Company of the Year’ (over
An open letter to Rod Williams, CEO of Tes Global
Sector News
Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) is very disappointed with
Next step in Imperial’s longstanding partnership with Twig Education
Sector News
Longstanding Imperial (@imperialcollege) partner Twig Education (@Twig

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 53 minutes ago

RT @hub_resource: #StudentmentalHealth https://t.co/bnhPYgIuRi
View Original Tweet

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Delight as Class of 2021 pick up results 7 hours 27 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: We can't rebuild the economy without retraining and sustainability 7 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page