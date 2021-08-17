 
Early Years Level 5 Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship Launched

New programme aimed at providing childcare professionals with further development opportunities

London-based Training Provider, Hawk Training, have launched their new level 5 Early Years apprenticeship following years of successfully delivery their level 2 and 3 apprenticeship programmes to childcare professionals.

The new programme is aimed at developing proactive and influential practitioners, who work directly with children, skilfully leading day to day practice at an operational level.

Managing Director, Crawford Knott, believes that the level 5 introduction will help grow the industry:

“Over the past 12 months we have seen the brilliance of childcare professionals, more so than ever before, and that's exactly why we're so excited to be delivering this new apprenticeship which aims to enrich learners and provide a deserving industry with further opportunities for career development and progression.”

The new apprenticeship will be split into themes, covering topics such as promoting health and wellbeing, actioning safeguarding legislation, disseminating best practice, deep level learning initiatives, leaderful practice and much more.

In 2005, Hawk Training decided to enter the early years apprenticeship sector in response to employers bemoaning a shortage of quality providers in the local area of Twickenham, south-west London. After successfully delivering programmes locally, they expanded their offer to provide nationwide coverage throughout England from as far north as Newcastle-upon-Tyne to Chichester on the south coast. To date, Hawk Training have directly supported 2133 learners to successfully complete the level 3 apprenticeship and 1354 at level 2.

To support employers and learners with understanding the benefits of the programme, Hawk Training will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 9th September at 7pm.

Sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/level-5-early-years-lead-practitioner-webinar-tickets-166684885981

For more information about Hawk Training’s Early Years Level 5 Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship, visit https://info.hawktraining.com/programmes/childcare/level-5 or call 020 3982 3664.

